CHL notebook: Desnoyers, Schmidt among top performers to begin 2026

Mammoth forward prospect won bronze at World Juniors, wing from Stars system leads WHL with 66 points

Caleb Desnoyers

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Every other week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. This week: A look at some of the top performers through the first two weeks of 2026.

With the trade deadlines for the three CHL leagues having passed, players can settle in and be comfortable for the push to the playoffs.

Here are some of the top performers through the first two weeks of January (players listed in alphabetical order; statistics through games Wednesday):

Everett Baldwin, D, Saint John, QMJHL (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Baldwin finished the 2025 portion of the schedule with his best game of the season, a goal and three assists in a 6-5 loss to Newfoundland on Dec. 31. He's continued scoring into the new year, with points in each of his first five January games. The 18-year-old has 10 points (four goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak, and 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 38 games this season, second among rookie defensemen in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Baldwin was chosen by the Lightning in the fifth round (No. 151) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Adam Benak, C, Brantford, OHL (Minnesota Wild)

Benak returned from helping Czechia win a silver medal at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship to his role as one of the top offensive threats in the Ontario Hockey League. The 18-year-old had six points (four goals, two assists) in his first three games back, including his first hat trick in a 7-3 win at Windsor on Jan. 11. Benak is second on Brantford with 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 29 games.

The Wild selected Benak in the fourth round (No. 102) of the 2025 draft.

Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton, QMJHL (Utah Mammoth)

After thriving for Canada and winning a bronze medal in a bottom-six forward role at the World Juniors, Desnoyers returned to his top-six role with Moncton and had four points (two goals, two assists) in his first two games back. That gave him 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) during his personal 12-game point streak.

Desnoyers was selected by the Mammoth with the No. 4 pick of the 2025 draft. The 18-year-old has 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 19 games this season.

Kevin He, LW, Flint, OHL (Winnipeg Jets)

The 19-year-old has made a strong impression since being traded to Flint by Niagara on Dec. 28, with eight points (four goals, four assists) in six games including five points (three goals, two assists) during a three-game goal and point streak. He has 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists) in 34 games for Niagara and Flint this season.

The Jets selected He in the fourth round (No. 109) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Miroslav Holinka, C, Edmonton, WHL (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Holinka extended his point streak to 11 games when he scored the game-winning goal on a backhander from the slot in Edmonton's 5-3 victory against Prince Albert on Jan. 10. The 20-year-old had 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists), including eight multipoint games, during his streak, which ended Wednesday.

Selected by the Maple Leafs in the fifth round (No. 151) of the 2024 draft, Holinka has 60 points (26 goals, 34 assists) in 38 games.

Christian Humphreys, C, Kitchener, OHL (Colorado Avalanche)

Humphreys had an assist on Kitchener's game-opening goal in a 7-4 win against Owen Sound on Jan. 10 to give him 12 points (three goals, nine assists) during a seven-game point streak that's the longest active run in the OHL. The 19-year-old leads Kitchener with 49 points (14 goals, 35 assists) in 38 games.

The Avalanche selected Humphreys in the seventh round (No. 215) of the 2024 draft.

Jacob Kvasnicka, RW, Penticton, WHL (New York Islanders)

Kvasnicka capped a four-point game (two goals, two assists) by scoring in overtime for a 5-4 win against Kamloops on Jan. 10. The 18-year-old has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) during a nine-game point streak, including six straight multipoint games. He leads Penticton and is second among WHL rookies with 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists) in 38 games.

The Islanders selected Kvasnicka in the seventh round (No. 202) of the 2025 draft.

Bryce Pickford, D, Medicine Hat, WHL (Montreal Canadiens)

Pickford's goal in a 7-4 win against Lethbridge on Jan. 10 was his 32nd of the season, matching Kris Russell (2006-07) for the most in a season by a Medicine Hat defenseman. It also gave the 19-year-old 36 points (20 goals, 16 assists) during a 15-game point streak, which ended Wednesday. He leads the WHL in goals, and his 60 points in 39 games are tied with Holinka for third.

The Canadiens selected Pickford in the third round (No 81) of the 2025 draft.

Jack Pridham, RW, Kitchener, OHL (Chicago Blackhawks)

Pridham had two goals and an assist against Owen Sound on Jan. 10 and reached 100 points in his 86th OHL game. The 20-year-old has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in his past seven games. His 25 goals in 38 games leads Kitchener, and two away from matching the 27 he scored in 48 games last season.

The Blackhawks selected Pridham in the third round (No. 92) of the 2024 draft.

Cameron Schmidt, RW, Seattle, WHL (Dallas Stars)

Schmidt has been an offensive force no matter where he's played this season. The 18-year-old has six points (three goals, three assists) in three games for Seattle after being traded by Vancouver on Jan. 5. That run gave him 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) during a 23-game point streak, the longest in the WHL this season. Schmidt leads the league with 66 points (30 goals, 36 assists) in 42 games.

The Stars selected Schmidt in the third round (No. 94) of the 2025 draft.

