CHL notebook: Desnoyers, Schmidt among top performers to begin 2026

Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Every other week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League. This week: A look at some of the top performers through the first two weeks of 2026.

With the trade deadlines for the three CHL leagues having passed, players can settle in and be comfortable for the push to the playoffs.

Here are some of the top performers through the first two weeks of January (players listed in alphabetical order; statistics through games Wednesday):

Everett Baldwin, D, Saint John, QMJHL (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Baldwin finished the 2025 portion of the schedule with his best game of the season, a goal and three assists in a 6-5 loss to Newfoundland on Dec. 31. He's continued scoring into the new year, with points in each of his first five January games. The 18-year-old has 10 points (four goals, six assists) during a six-game point streak, and 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists) in 38 games this season, second among rookie defensemen in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

Baldwin was chosen by the Lightning in the fifth round (No. 151) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Adam Benak, C, Brantford, OHL (Minnesota Wild)

Benak returned from helping Czechia win a silver medal at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship to his role as one of the top offensive threats in the Ontario Hockey League. The 18-year-old had six points (four goals, two assists) in his first three games back, including his first hat trick in a 7-3 win at Windsor on Jan. 11. Benak is second on Brantford with 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 29 games.

The Wild selected Benak in the fourth round (No. 102) of the 2025 draft.

Caleb Desnoyers, C, Moncton, QMJHL (Utah Mammoth)

After thriving for Canada and winning a bronze medal in a bottom-six forward role at the World Juniors, Desnoyers returned to his top-six role with Moncton and had four points (two goals, two assists) in his first two games back. That gave him 25 points (seven goals, 18 assists) during his personal 12-game point streak.

Desnoyers was selected by the Mammoth with the No. 4 pick of the 2025 draft. The 18-year-old has 29 points (eight goals, 21 assists) in 19 games this season.

Kevin He, LW, Flint, OHL (Winnipeg Jets)

The 19-year-old has made a strong impression since being traded to Flint by Niagara on Dec. 28, with eight points (four goals, four assists) in six games including five points (three goals, two assists) during a three-game goal and point streak. He has 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists) in 34 games for Niagara and Flint this season.

The Jets selected He in the fourth round (No. 109) of the 2024 NHL Draft.