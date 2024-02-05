Flames move forward after trading Lindholm, practice with Kuzmenko for 1st time

BOSTON -- Rasmus Andersson found out while checking X, formerly known as Twitter, after finishing at the pool. Mikael Backlund saw the news after a celebratory dinner with Jacob Markstrom and their families down in Mexico.

"It was 'Marky's' birthday there in Cancun," Backlund said. "Went back to the room, my wife checked her phone, and she said it was a done deal."

Elias Lindholm was gone, traded to the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31 for forward Andrei Kuzmenko, a first-round pick and conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and defenseman prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo.

Lindholm is in the final season of a six-year contract he signed with the Flames on July 16, 2018, and can become an unrestricted free agent.

"'Lindy's' a [heck] of a player," Andersson said. "With the way the contract situation went, you were not that surprised when you saw it. Vancouver's getting a really good hockey player, that's for sure."

The uncertainty, at least regarding Lindholm, was done. Though they wouldn't get to say goodbye, Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar noted they would reassemble in Boston for the final stretch of their season rested, a bit tanned, and ready to make the most of their new teammates.

Weegar said "a big stretch" of the season is ahead of them, beginning against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNW, SNO, SNE). The Flames (22-22-5) are five points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

"Obviously, Lindy was a big piece," Weegar said. "It's going to be a big shoe to fill up the middle, for sure. … The subtraction is tough, but the additions are huge for us."

It was, of course, not entirely a surprise. With Lindholm's contract expiring after the season and the Flames not living up to their hopes or expectations, a trade looked more and more likely. Lindholm has 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) in 49 games after he had 64 points (22 goals, 42 assists) in 80 games last season.