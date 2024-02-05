Flames move forward after trading Lindholm, practice with Kuzmenko for 1st time

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Staff Writer

BOSTON -- Rasmus Andersson found out while checking X, formerly known as Twitter, after finishing at the pool. Mikael Backlund saw the news after a celebratory dinner with Jacob Markstrom and their families down in Mexico.

"It was 'Marky's' birthday there in Cancun," Backlund said. "Went back to the room, my wife checked her phone, and she said it was a done deal."

Elias Lindholm was gone, traded to the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 31 for forward Andrei Kuzmenko, a first-round pick and conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and defenseman prospects Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo.

Lindholm is in the final season of a six-year contract he signed with the Flames on July 16, 2018, and can become an unrestricted free agent.

"'Lindy's' a [heck] of a player," Andersson said. "With the way the contract situation went, you were not that surprised when you saw it. Vancouver's getting a really good hockey player, that's for sure."

The uncertainty, at least regarding Lindholm, was done. Though they wouldn't get to say goodbye, Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar noted they would reassemble in Boston for the final stretch of their season rested, a bit tanned, and ready to make the most of their new teammates.

Weegar said "a big stretch" of the season is ahead of them, beginning against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNW, SNO, SNE). The Flames (22-22-5) are five points behind the St. Louis Blues for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

"Obviously, Lindy was a big piece," Weegar said. "It's going to be a big shoe to fill up the middle, for sure. … The subtraction is tough, but the additions are huge for us."

It was, of course, not entirely a surprise. With Lindholm's contract expiring after the season and the Flames not living up to their hopes or expectations, a trade looked more and more likely. Lindholm has 32 points (nine goals, 23 assists) in 49 games after he had 64 points (22 goals, 42 assists) in 80 games last season.

Discussing Lindholm to the Canucks

Kuzmenko has 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 43 games, one season after he had 39 goals and 74 points in 81 games as a rookie.

"It's always hard to see a good friend and teammate leave, but it's been kind of hanging over the team all year," Backlund said. "I think it was good for Lindy to get an opportunity here and go away. It's always hard to see a player you've played with for a long time leave and he was a big part of our team for such a long time, but it's part of the business. I thought we got some really good return."

For the Flames, there are questions that remain outstanding. There are no guarantees that defensemen Chris Tanev and/or Noah Hanifin, each a pending UFA, will be with Calgary before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline on March 8. Another defenseman, Nikita Zadorov, was traded to Vancouver on Nov. 30, after he requested a trade.

"Lindy was the one player maybe talked about most, except for [Zadorov] in the beginning of the year there where he had that trade request," Backlund said. "It takes some distraction away from the team, some outside noise. We've still got to make some decisions on [Hanifin] and [Tanev] and they're a big part of our group. We'll see what happens there, but it's good that we've got some business done and get some of that noise out.

"All year we've been focused on playing hockey, but to get some of these things done, now we know 'Kuzy's' going to be with us for this year, next year, we're excited to have him."

Which was why during their first post-All-Star break practice at Warrior Ice Arena in Boston on Monday, the Flames turned to their new teammates and what was to come. Forwards Jakob Pelletier, Kevin Rooney and Cole Schwindt were recalled from the Calgary of the American Hockey League on Sunday, when defenseman Brayden Pachal was claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kuzmenko is someone who Backlund believes will "bring some extra energy to the group."

"He looked really shifty," Backlund said. "Some good speed. He's a really skilled player. I remember playing against him. He just has that special skill. I'll be excited to see him, especially tomorrow in the game."

Kuzmenko, who turned 28 on Sunday, practiced on a line with Jonathan Huberdeau and Yegor Sharangovich. Asked how he celebrated his birthday, he said, "Meet the new team. It was a good celebration. ... I'm happy. It's a new page for me, for my life."

And the Flames are happy to have him.

"I think those young guys are going to take advantage of that opportunity," Weegar said. "Kuzy brings some skill, some pop. He can make plays out there. It looked like that line had some chemistry and first practice, I'm sure they had some energy together. They need to bring that this last stretch of the season."

