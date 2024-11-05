Flames at Canadiens projected lineups
Flames projected lineup
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Anthony Mantha
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Martin Pospisil
Mackenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Tyson Barrie -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Jake Bean, Joel Hanley, Justin Kirkland
Injured: None
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach
Alex Newhook -- Jake Evans -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman -- Oliver Kapanen -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle
Lane Hutson -- David Savard
Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble
Sam Montembeault
Cayden Primeau
Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Raphael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)
Status report
Kuzmenko will remain on the top line; he moved up Sunday after starting on the fourth line in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. … Evans will play on the second line between Newhook and Slafkovsky. ... Dvorak moves up to the third line, and Kapanen goes from wing to center on the fourth line. … Barron, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game.