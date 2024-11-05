Flames at Canadiens projected lineups

Flames projected lineup

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Anthony Mantha

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Martin Pospisil

Mackenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Tyson Barrie -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Jake Bean, Joel Hanley, Justin Kirkland

Injured: None

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Kirby Dach

Alex Newhook -- Jake Evans -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman -- Oliver Kapanen -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Kaiden Guhle

Lane Hutson -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble

Sam Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Justin Barron, Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Patrik Laine (knee), Raphael Harvey-Pinard (broken leg)

Status report

Kuzmenko will remain on the top line; he moved up Sunday after starting on the fourth line in a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. … Evans will play on the second line between Newhook and Slafkovsky. ... Dvorak moves up to the third line, and Kapanen goes from wing to center on the fourth line. … Barron, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a second straight game.