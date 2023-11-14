Latest News

Novak out 4-6 weeks for Predators with upper-body injury
Draisaitl fined $5,000 for actions in Oilers game
Horvat to play at Vancouver for 1st time since trade to Islanders
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Red Wings fans relish 'once-in-a-lifetime' trip to Sweden for Global Series
NHL On Tap: Vatrano, Ducks flying high heading into Nashville
Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Zegras placed on injured reserve by Ducks with lower-body injury
Hockey coaches aim to help players build strong mental skills
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Global Series blog: Moritz Seider
Red Wings return to work, focus on Global Series game against Senators
Rantanen, Makar each gets goal, assist, Avalanche ease past Kraken
23 games to be nationally televised this week
Knoblauch receives workmanlike performance in debut as Oilers coach
Oilers pull away from Islanders in 3rd, win 1st game under Knoblauch
Wright of Kraken unlikely to play for Canada at 2024 World Juniors
McDavid surprised, says he had no role in Knoblauch hire by Oilers

Flames at Canadiens

FLAMES (4-8-2) AT CANADIENS (7-6-2)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Adam Ruzicka -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Yegor Sharangovich -- Dillon Dube -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov -- Nick DeSimone

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: A.J. Greer, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Oliver Kylington (personal), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Canadiens projected lineup

Alex Newhook -- Nick Suzuki --Josh Anderson 

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Christian Dvorak -- Cole Caufield

Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher

Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen 

Mike Matheson -- Justin Barron 

Kaiden Guhle -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Arber Xhekaj -- Gustav Lindstrom

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Joel Armia, Michael Pezzetta, Cayden Primeau

Injured: David Savard (hand), Jordan Harris (upper body)

Status Report

Markstrom will start after missing the past two games because of an upper-body injury. … Ylonen will play on the fourth line after being a healthy scratch the past five games, and seven of the past eight. Pezzetta, a forward, will come out of the lineup. … Harris is day to day because of an injury the defenseman sustained Saturday. … Lindstrom will play for the first time since he was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Sunday.