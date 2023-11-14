Flames at Canadiens

FLAMES (4-8-2) AT CANADIENS (7-6-2)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Adam Ruzicka -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Yegor Sharangovich -- Dillon Dube -- Walker Duehr
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov -- Nick DeSimone
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: A.J. Greer, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Oliver Kylington (personal), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)
Canadiens projected lineup
Alex Newhook -- Nick Suzuki --Josh Anderson
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Christian Dvorak -- Cole Caufield
Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher
Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen
Mike Matheson -- Justin Barron
Kaiden Guhle -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Arber Xhekaj -- Gustav Lindstrom
Sam Montembeault
Jake Allen
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Joel Armia, Michael Pezzetta, Cayden Primeau
Injured: David Savard (hand), Jordan Harris (upper body)
Status Report
Markstrom will start after missing the past two games because of an upper-body injury. … Ylonen will play on the fourth line after being a healthy scratch the past five games, and seven of the past eight. Pezzetta, a forward, will come out of the lineup. … Harris is day to day because of an injury the defenseman sustained Saturday. … Lindstrom will play for the first time since he was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Sunday.