Flames at Canadiens

FLAMES (4-8-2) AT CANADIENS (7-6-2)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Adam Ruzicka -- Elias Lindholm -- Andrew Mangiapane

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Yegor Sharangovich -- Dillon Dube -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov -- Nick DeSimone

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: A.J. Greer, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Oliver Kylington (personal), Jakob Pelletier (shoulder), Kevin Rooney (shoulder)

Canadiens projected lineup

Alex Newhook -- Nick Suzuki --Josh Anderson

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Christian Dvorak -- Cole Caufield

Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher

Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Jake Evans -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- Justin Barron

Kaiden Guhle -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Arber Xhekaj -- Gustav Lindstrom

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Joel Armia, Michael Pezzetta, Cayden Primeau

Injured: David Savard (hand), Jordan Harris (upper body)

Status Report

Markstrom will start after missing the past two games because of an upper-body injury. … Ylonen will play on the fourth line after being a healthy scratch the past five games, and seven of the past eight. Pezzetta, a forward, will come out of the lineup. … Harris is day to day because of an injury the defenseman sustained Saturday. … Lindstrom will play for the first time since he was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Sunday.