Stars score 4 straight in 3rd period to defeat Flames

Harley scores twice, Robertson has goal, assist for Dallas

Flames at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Thomas Harley had two goals as the Dallas Stars scored four goals in the third period to defeat the Calgary Flames 6-2 at American Airlines Center on Sunday.

Jason Robertson and Sam Steel each had a goal and an assist and Oskar Back had two assists for Dallas (17-10-0), which had lost the past two games. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Connor Zary each scored for Calgary (13-10-5), which have one win in the past six games (1-5-1). Dustin Wolf made 22 saves.

Dallas scored four goals in the third period to break a 2-2 tie.

Roope Hintz gave Dallas a 3-2 lead at 5:13 when he redirected a pass from Esa Lindell five-hole as he drove to the front of the net.

Sam Steel extended the lead to 4-2 at 12:01 on a shot from the far edge of the right face-off circle. Harley made it 5-2 at 13:02 when his point shot deflected in.

Huberdeau gave Calgary a 1-0 lead one minute into the first period on a snap shot of a cross-ice pass by Nazem Kadri.

Wyatt Johnston tied it 1-1 at 4:26 on a shorthanded goal when he forced a turnover inside the blue line and beat Wolf high-glove.

Robertson gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 7:47 in the second period when Oskar Back passed the puck through the neutral zone as he was coming out of the penalty box.

Zary tied it 2-2 at 16:08 when it bounced off his skates at the net front.

Harley scored at 19:02 for the 6-2 final.

