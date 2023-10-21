Werenski has goal, assist in return from injury, Blue Jackets top Flames

Werenski, who missed two games with a quad contusion, scored an empty-net goal at 17:39 of the third period for the 3-1 final.

Justin Danforth scored and had an assist, and backup Spencer Martin made 36 saves in his second straight start for the Blue Jackets (2-2-0).

Elvis Merzlikins was scheduled to start for Columbus after missing the game against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday with an illness.

“I had an idea that there was a chance this morning, but then I got it confirmed this afternoon,” Martin said.

Martin was claimed off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks on Sept. 29.

“They made me feel comfortable in the room right away, but out there on the ice, it takes time to build that chemistry,” he said. “I think tonight, our communication was better.”