Ehlers scores lone goal in OT, Hurricanes edge Flames

Hall started the sequence with a pass out of Carolina’s defensive zone before the two crossed at center ice. Hall was just outside the left face-off circle before he passed to Ehlers for the score.

“A lot of times, you’d rather a right-handed player receiving that pass,” Hall said. “But I know that he’d probably give me his forehand. It was a good play.

“Him and I don’t get out a lot together. In practice, we don’t get to do many drills together because we’re always working as lines. It’s funny when you get out there with a guy who’s fast and elusive. Just give him the puck, he draws two guys to him, and I’m able to take it wide.”

The shutout was Bussi's first through just eight NHL games. He has won five straight starts and is 7-1-0 to start his NHL career.

“Obviously, I appreciate it, so I don’t want to understate that. It is cool,” Bussi said. “Anytime you hear your name being chanted by the crowd, it’s really cool. But the most important thing is what’s going on in this room, how we’re playing night in and night out."

The Hurricanes improved to 16-7-2.

“(Bussi) has been great for us,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “He’s come up with timely saves. It’s not like we’ve been leaving him out to dry and giving up 40 shots a night. But there’s a breakaway here or there, and those are huge moments in tight games. Every game you could almost say the same story."