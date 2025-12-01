RALEIGH, N.C. -- Nikolaj Ehlers scored at 2:52 in overtime, Brandon Bussi made 15 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Calgary Flames 1-0 at Lenovo Center on Sunday.
Ehlers scores lone goal in OT, Hurricanes edge Flames
Bussi makes 15 saves in 1st NHL shutout for Carolina; Cooley makes 16 saves for Calgary
Ehlers finished a give-and-go with Taylor Hall, tapping the puck in at the right post with 2:08 remaining.
“We were both coming with a lot of speed,” Ehlers said. “He wanted it on the outside. My thought was just going to the net and give him the option. It was a great play by 'Hallsy.'”
Hall started the sequence with a pass out of Carolina’s defensive zone before the two crossed at center ice. Hall was just outside the left face-off circle before he passed to Ehlers for the score.
“A lot of times, you’d rather a right-handed player receiving that pass,” Hall said. “But I know that he’d probably give me his forehand. It was a good play.
“Him and I don’t get out a lot together. In practice, we don’t get to do many drills together because we’re always working as lines. It’s funny when you get out there with a guy who’s fast and elusive. Just give him the puck, he draws two guys to him, and I’m able to take it wide.”
The shutout was Bussi's first through just eight NHL games. He has won five straight starts and is 7-1-0 to start his NHL career.
“Obviously, I appreciate it, so I don’t want to understate that. It is cool,” Bussi said. “Anytime you hear your name being chanted by the crowd, it’s really cool. But the most important thing is what’s going on in this room, how we’re playing night in and night out."
The Hurricanes improved to 16-7-2.
“(Bussi) has been great for us,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “He’s come up with timely saves. It’s not like we’ve been leaving him out to dry and giving up 40 shots a night. But there’s a breakaway here or there, and those are huge moments in tight games. Every game you could almost say the same story."
Devin Cooley made 16 saves for the Flames (9-14-4), who are 1-1-1 in the past three following a three-game winning streak.
“There wasn’t a lot of room either way tonight,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “I think for our team, we didn’t get the result we wanted, but I did like a lot of the way we played. We had some really good opportunities, but we didn’t capitalize on them.”
Cooley, who won his three previous starts, lowered his goals-against average from 2.01 to 1.88 despite the loss.
“I’m just having a lot of fun, I think that’s what it is," Cooley said. "I’m trying not to think too much about myself at all. In previous years and even in preseason, I was just so focused internally and stressed out and second guessing myself. And now I’m only focused on what the other team is doing and trying to have a lot of fun while I play. It makes things so much easier.”
NOTES: Carolina’s 17 shots tied for the fewest allowed by Calgary this season (a 2-0 win against the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 13). … Bussi, who was claimed off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Oct. 5, completed his first back-to-back NHL starts, following a 12-save, 5-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. … Jordan Staal returned to the Carolina lineup after missing three games with an illness. He had two shots in 14:10. … Three of Ehlers’ five goals this season have been game-winners (3-0 at the New York Rangers on Nov. 4 and 4-3 against the Minnesota Wild on Nov. 6).