Flames at Bruins

FLAMES (22-22-5) at BRUINS (31-9-9)

7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNW, SNO, SNE

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: None

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

Danton Heinen -- Jesper Boqvist -- Oskar Steen

Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Matthew Poitras (undisclosed)

Status report

Kuzmenko and Pachal each is expected to make his Flames debut Tuesday; Kuzmenko was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks as part of the package for center Elias Lindholm on Wednesday, and Pachal was claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. … Pelletier and Rooney each will make his season debut after being recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Markstrom is expected to make his fourth straight start. ... DeBrusk and Forbort will return after each missed one game because of an undisclosed injury. ... Swayman and Ullmark will alternate starts for the seventh consecutive game. ... Poitras will not play Tuesday; the forward did not take part in the Bruins morning skate because of a doctor's appointment after practicing Monday, coach Jim Montgomery said.