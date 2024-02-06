Flames at Bruins

FLAMES (22-22-5) at BRUINS (31-9-9)
7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNW, SNO, SNE
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Jakob Pelletier -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: None
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
Danton Heinen -- Jesper Boqvist -- Oskar Steen
Matt Grzelcyk -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Matthew Poitras (undisclosed)
Status report
Kuzmenko and Pachal each is expected to make his Flames debut Tuesday; Kuzmenko was acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks as part of the package for center Elias Lindholm on Wednesday, and Pachal was claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. … Pelletier and Rooney each will make his season debut after being recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Markstrom is expected to make his fourth straight start. ... DeBrusk and Forbort will return after each missed one game because of an undisclosed injury. ... Swayman and Ullmark will alternate starts for the seventh consecutive game. ... Poitras will not play Tuesday; the forward did not take part in the Bruins morning skate because of a doctor's appointment after practicing Monday, coach Jim Montgomery said.