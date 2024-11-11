Mantha to have ACL surgery, out rest of season for Flames

Forward had 7 points in 13 games after signing 1-year contract as free agent

Mantha CGY injury out for season

© Steph Chambers/Getty Images

By Aaron Vickers
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CALGARY -- Anthony Mantha will have surgery on his ACL and miss the rest of the season, the Calgary Flames announced Monday.

The 30-year-old forward had seven points (four goals, three assists) and was plus-6 in 13 games in his first season with the Flames after signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract July 1 as an unrestricted free agent.

Mantha, who sustained the injury in the first period of a 3-2 overtime win at the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 5, will have surgery Thursday.

Calgary (7-5-3) hosts the Los Angeles Kings on Monday (8:30 p.m. ET; Prime, FDSNW).

A first-round pick (No. 20) by the Detroit Red Wings at the 2013 NHL Draft, Mantha has 303 points (146 goals, 157 assists) in 507 regular-season games with the Red Wings, Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights and Flames, and six assists in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

