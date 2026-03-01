Flames at Ducks projected lineups

FLAMES (24-28-6) at DUCKS (32-23-3)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNW
Flames projected lineup
Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin
Martin Pospisil -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Mackenzie Weegar
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zach Whitecloud
Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery)
Ducks projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier
Jeffrey Viel -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke
Jansen Harkins -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn
Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Frank Vatrano
Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba
Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Ian Moore
Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body), Troy Terry (upper body), Ryan Strome (illness)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Cooley is expected to start after Wolf made 35 saves in a 2-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Terry and Granlund, both forwards, missed practice Saturday and will likely remain out. Terry missed a 5-4 overtime win against the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Friday and Granlund has missed the past two games. ... Vatrano continues to practice in full after missing the past two games for personal reasons and the previous 18 with a fractured shoulder.