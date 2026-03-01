Flames at Ducks projected lineups

FLAMES (24-28-6) at DUCKS (32-23-3)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin

Martin Pospisil -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Mackenzie Weegar

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier

Jeffrey Viel -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Jansen Harkins -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Ian Moore

Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body), Troy Terry (upper body), Ryan Strome (illness)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Cooley is expected to start after Wolf made 35 saves in a 2-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Terry and Granlund, both forwards, missed practice Saturday and will likely remain out. Terry missed a 5-4 overtime win against the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Friday and Granlund has missed the past two games. ... Vatrano continues to practice in full after missing the past two games for personal reasons and the previous 18 with a fractured shoulder.