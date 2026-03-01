Flames at Ducks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLAMES (24-28-6) at DUCKS (32-23-3)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNW

Flames projected lineup

Yegor Sharangovich -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Gridin

Martin Pospisil -- John Beecher -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Mackenzie Weegar

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zach Whitecloud

Joel Hanley -- Zayne Parekh

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Ryan Lomberg, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Jake Bean (undisclosed), Samuel Honzek (upper body), Jonathan Huberdeau (hip surgery)

Ducks projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Leo Carlsson -- Cutter Gauthier

Jeffrey Viel -- Mason McTavish -- Beckett Sennecke

Jansen Harkins -- Ryan Poehling -- Alex Killorn

Ross Johnston -- Tim Washe -- Frank Vatrano

Jackson LaCombe -- Jacob Trouba

Olen Zellweger -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Ian Moore

Injured: Mikael Granlund (upper body), Troy Terry (upper body), Ryan Strome (illness)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Cooley is expected to start after Wolf made 35 saves in a 2-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. ... Terry and Granlund, both forwards, missed practice Saturday and will likely remain out. Terry missed a 5-4 overtime win against the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Friday and Granlund has missed the past two games. ... Vatrano continues to practice in full after missing the past two games for personal reasons and the previous 18 with a fractured shoulder.

Latest News

NHL On Tap: Islanders host Panthers thriving on home ice

Hiller fired as Kings coach, replaced by Smith

NHL Status Report: Kulikov could play for Panthers at Islanders

Trade Buzz: Sabres set up to be buyers, 'shows that we're a really good team'

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Eberle scores twice for Kraken in win against Canucks

Die ewige Baustelle der Oilers

Robertson scores winner, Stars overcome Predators in OT

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Norris scores twice, Sabres cruise past Lightning

Caufield scores twice, Canadiens top Capitals to push point streak to 7

Hurricanes defeat Red Wings for 5th win in row, push point streak to 12

Cozens gets 3 points, Senators defeat Maple Leafs

Forsberg makes 29 saves, Kings shut out Flames