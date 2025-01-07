Flames at Ducks projected lineups
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary -- Jakob Pelletier
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Kevin Rooney -- Ryan Lomberg
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley -- Mackenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie
Injured: None
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brett Leason
Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri
Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Nikita Nesterenko
Brian Dumoulin -- Jacob Trouba
Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Olen Zellweger
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Status report
The Flames held an optional morning skate Tuesday and are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. ... Terry missed the Ducks morning skate because his wife, Dani, went into labor with their second child; coach Greg Cronin was unsure if Terry would be available against Calgary. Leason took Terry's place on the top line with Vatrano and Strome at the skate. ... Zegras participated in the morning skate as an extra fourth-line forward; it was his first time on the ice with Anaheim since he had surgery Dec. 12 to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and was originally estimated to be out six weeks.Zegras participated in the morning skate as an extra fourth-line forward; he had surgery Dec. 12 to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and was originally estimated to be out six weeks.