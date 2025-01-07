Flames at Ducks projected lineups

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Connor Zary -- Jakob Pelletier

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Kevin Rooney -- Ryan Lomberg

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley -- Mackenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie

Injured: None

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Brett Leason

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Nikita Nesterenko

Brian Dumoulin -- Jacob Trouba

Jackson Lacombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Olen Zellweger

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate Tuesday and are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday. ... Terry missed the Ducks morning skate because his wife, Dani, went into labor with their second child; coach Greg Cronin was unsure if Terry would be available against Calgary. Leason took Terry's place on the top line with Vatrano and Strome at the skate. ... Zegras participated in the morning skate as an extra fourth-line forward; it was his first time on the ice with Anaheim since he had surgery Dec. 12 to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and was originally estimated to be out six weeks.