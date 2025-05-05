Celebrini, Hutson, Wolf named Calder Trophy finalists

NEW YORK -- San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson and Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf are the three finalists for the 2024 25 Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded “to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition,” the National Hockey League announced today.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association submitted ballots for the Calder Trophy at the conclusion of the regular season, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

Following are the finalists, in alphabetical order:

Macklin Celebrini, C, San Jose Sharks

Celebrini (25-38—63 in 70 GP), despite missing 12 games, topped San Jose in scoring and ranked among the NHL rookie leaders in goals (2nd), assists (2nd) and points (3rd). At 18 years, 308 days on the final day of the regular season, he became the third-youngest rookie in League history to lead his team in scoring, behind just Sidney Crosby (18 years, 254 days in 2005-06 w/ PIT) and reigning Calder Trophy winner Connor Bedard (18 years, 276 days in 2023-24 w/ CHI). Celebrini also established Sharks records for assists and points by a rookie, finishing ahead of Pat Fallon (25-34—59 in 1991-92) in both categories, and trailed only Logan Couture (32-24—56 in 2010-11) for the franchise’s rookie record in goals. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft additionally placed among the top 2024-25 rookies in points per game (1st; 0.90), shots on goal (1st; 236), power-play goals (t-1st; 8), power-play assists (2nd; 14), power-play points (2nd; 22), time on ice (2nd; 1,385:10) and game-winning goals (4th; 4). Celebrini is San Jose’s first Calder Trophy finalist since 2010-11, when Couture finished second in voting, and is vying to become the second winner in franchise history following Evgeni Nabokov (2000 01) – the team’s current goaltending director.

Lane Hutson, D, Montreal Canadiens

Hutson (6-60—66 in 82 GP) became the fourth defenseman in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) to lead rookies in scoring, joining Bobby Orr (13-28—41 in 1966-67 w/ BOS), Brian Leetch (23-48—71 in 1988-89 w/ NYR) and Quinn Hughes (8-45—53 in 2019-20 w/ VAN). His 60 assists matched Larry Murphy (1980-81 w/ LAK) for the most by a rookie defenseman in League history, while his 66 points trailed only Murphy (16-60—76 in 1980-81 w/ LAK), Leetch and Gary Suter (18-50—68 in 1985-86 w/ CGY) for the most by a rookie blueliner. No rookie, regardless of position, has registered more assists for the Canadiens in a single season, while only two forwards have collected more points: Kjell Dahlin (32-39—71 in 1985-86) and Mats Naslund (26-45—71 in 1982-83). Hutson, a second-round pick (62nd overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, also topped 2024-25 NHL rookies in time on ice (1,864:07 – nearly 500 more minutes than any other skater), power-play assists (25) and power-play points (26). The 21-year-old Hutson is Montreal’s first Calder Trophy finalist since 2012-13, when current teammate Brendan Gallagher placed second in voting, and is seeking to become the Canadiens’ second winner in the expansion era (since 1967-68) after Ken Dryden (1971-72).

Dustin Wolf, G, Calgary Flames

Wolf (29-16-8, 2.64 GAA, .910 SV%, 3 SO) paced rookie goaltenders with 29 wins – 14 more than the next-closest player and one shy of the franchise rookie record established by Mike Vernon in 1986-87 (30-22-1, 3.62 GAA, .883 SV%, 1 SO) – as the Flames narrowly missed the playoffs due to head-to-head tiebreakers with the St. Louis Blues. Only three U.S.-born rookie netminders have earned more victories in a single season than the Gilroy, Calif., native: Jimmy Howard (37 in 2009-10 w/ DET), Frank Brimsek (33 in 1938-39 w/ BOS) and Ryan Miller (30 in 2005-06 w/ BUF). Wolf, a seventh-round selection (214th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, made at least 25 saves in 35 of his 53 total appearances (66.0%) and allowed two or fewer goals 25 times (47.2%). The 24-year-old is Calgary’s first Calder Trophy finalist since 2014-15, when Johnny Gaudreau ranked third in voting, and is looking to become the franchise’s fourth recipient after Gary Suter (1985-86), Joe Nieuwendyk (1987-88) and Sergei Makarov (1989-90) all won during a five-year stretch. Wolf also is vying to become the fourth goaltender this century to capture the award, following Evgeni Nabokov (2000-01 w/ SJS), Andrew Raycroft (2003 04 w/ BOS) and Steve Mason (2008-09 w/ CBJ).

History

From 1936-37 until his death in 1943, NHL President Frank Calder purchased a trophy each year to be given permanently to the League’s outstanding rookie. After Calder’s death, the NHL presented the Calder Memorial Trophy in his memory.

Announcement Schedule

The series of NHL Trophy finalist announcements continues following the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, when the three finalists for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award will be unveiled.