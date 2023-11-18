Perfetti scores in 5th straight game, Jets top Sabres

Perfetti has 10 points (five goals, five assists) during an eight-game point streak.

“I put an emphasis a bit more on shooting the puck,” Perfetti said. “The puck is definitely going in the back of the net for our line and it’s working. So, we just have to keep doing what we’re doing and creating chances.”

Vladislav Namestnikov and Nino Niederreiter each had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for the Jets (9-5-2), who have won five of six.

“When you’re having an off night like that, we certainly didn’t have a whole lot of run support for [Hellebuyck], but he was there when we needed him,” Winnipeg interim coach Scott Arniel said.

Alex Tuch and JJ Peterka scored, and Eric Comrie made 15 saves for the Sabres (7-9-1), who have lost three straight.

"The third period, I will say for me, was the culmination of everything to this point of the year, and our guys finally decided to wake up and compete harder instead of waiting,” Buffalo coach Don Granato said. “I like the way they responded.”