Dahlin, Sabres rally for OT victory against Lightning

Scores at 1:42 after Thompson ties it in 3rd; Hagel’s point streak ends at 14 for Tampa Bay

BUF@TBL: Dahlin flings in PPG for the game winner in OT

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- Rasmus Dahlin scored at 1:42 of overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 3-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Thursday.

Dahlin, who also had an assist, scored during a 4-on-3 power play on a backdoor pass from Casey Mittelstadt following a hooking penalty on Nikita Kucherov.

The goal came after Tage Thompson tied it 2-2 at 11:33 of the third period with a power-play goal off a shot from the left circle.

Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres (28-28-4), who have won four of their past five games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves.

Brayden Point and Mitchell Chaffee scored for the Lightning (32-24-6), who have lost two in a row. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves.

Lightning forward Brandon Hagel had his point streak end at 14 games.

Point gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead on the power play at 8:12 of the first period after he made a strong move to the net past Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton and beat Luukkonen with the forehand.

Tuch tied it 1-1 at 10:59 after he intercepted a pass in the zone and beat Vasilevskiy with a whiparound shot from the high slot.

Chaffee put the Lightning back ahead 2-1 at 17:18 of the second period with a redirection from in front of the net off a shot by Erik Cernak.

