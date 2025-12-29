Sabres at Blues projected lineups

SABRES (19-14-4) at BLUES (15-16-8)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Michael Kesselring
Bowen Byram -- Zach Metsa
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Isak Rosen, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Tyson Kozak (upper body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Colten Ellis (concussion), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Otto Stenberg -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Robby Fabbri -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph
Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko
Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk
Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Matthew Kessel
Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
Dahlin will return after missing one game; he remained in Sweden after the holiday break to be with his fiancee, who had a heart transplant during the summer. … Zucker, a forward, participated in the morning skate but will not play. ... Suter, a forward, will be reevaluated in four weeks after being injured in the third period of a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … Berggren, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time since being claimed off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 16. … Fabbri and Joseph, each a forward, will play after being healthy scratched on Saturday.