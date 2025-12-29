Sabres at Blues projected lineups

SABRES (19-14-4) at BLUES (15-16-8)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Michael Kesselring

Bowen Byram -- Zach Metsa

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Isak Rosen, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Tyson Kozak (upper body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Colten Ellis (concussion), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Otto Stenberg -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Robby Fabbri -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph

Philip Broberg -- Colton Parayko

Tyler Tucker -- Justin Faulk

Cam Fowler -- Logan Mailloux

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Jonatan Berggren, Matthew Kessel

Injured: Dylan Holloway (high ankle sprain), Pius Suter (high ankle sprain), Nathan Walker (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

Dahlin will return after missing one game; he remained in Sweden after the holiday break to be with his fiancee, who had a heart transplant during the summer. … Zucker, a forward, participated in the morning skate but will not play. ... Suter, a forward, will be reevaluated in four weeks after being injured in the third period of a 3-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday. … Berggren, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time since being claimed off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 16. … Fabbri and Joseph, each a forward, will play after being healthy scratched on Saturday.