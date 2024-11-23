Sabres at Sharks projected lineups

SABRES (10-9-1) at SHARKS (6-11-5)

8 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Touch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Sam Lafferty

Jason Zucker -- Jiri Kulich -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Isak Rosen, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Tage Thompson (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Jordan Greenway (undisclosed)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Barclay Goodrow -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Klim Kostin -- Ty Dellandrea -- Carl Grundstrom

Cody Ceci -- Jake Walman

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Jack Thompson -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Givani Smith, Henry Thrun, Yaroslav Askarov

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Tage Thompson, a forward, could miss his fifth straight game but hasn't been ruled out by the Sabres. ... Vanecek will serve as the backup to Blackwood after being unavailable for two games because of an upper-body injury. … Eklund is a game-time decision, according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky.