Sabres at Sharks projected lineups

SABRES (10-9-1) at SHARKS (6-11-5)
8 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Touch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Sam Lafferty
Jason Zucker -- Jiri Kulich -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Isak Rosen, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Tage Thompson (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Jordan Greenway (undisclosed)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Barclay Goodrow -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Klim Kostin -- Ty Dellandrea -- Carl Grundstrom
Cody Ceci -- Jake Walman
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Jack Thompson -- Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Givani Smith, Henry Thrun, Yaroslav Askarov
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Nico Sturm (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Tage Thompson, a forward, could miss his fifth straight game but hasn't been ruled out by the Sabres. ... Vanecek will serve as the backup to Blackwood after being unavailable for two games because of an upper-body injury. … Eklund is a game-time decision, according to Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky.