Sabres at Penguins projected lineups

SABRES (9-9-4) at PENGUINS (10-6-5)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Josh Doan -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Zach Benson -- Noah Ostlund -- Tyson Kozak

Josh Dunne -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Conor Timmins

Jacob Bryson -- Owen Power

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Colten Ellis, Zach Metsa, Jordan Greenway

Injured: Michael Kesselring (lower body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Connor Dewar -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Kevin Hayes -- Evgeni Malkin – Anthony Mantha

Ville Koivunen -- Tristan Broz -- Tommy Novak

Joona Koppanen -- Blake Lizotte -- Danton Heinen

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Kris Letang

Ryan Graves -- Mathew Dumba

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Ben Kindel, Sergei Murashov

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

Norris practiced on a line with Ostlund and Benson on Tuesday, but will not play against the Penguins, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said; the forward has been out since being injured in a 4-0 season-opening loss to the New York Rangers on Oct. 9. ... Rust is expected to play after missing practice Monday and Tuesday because of an illness. ... Jarry will return and start after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. ... Broz could make his NHL debut after being recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Monday. ... Koivunen will return after missing three games with a lower-body injury.