Sabres at Senators projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (15-21-5) at SENATORS (19-17-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Nicolas Aube-Kubel -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Connor Clifton

Mattias Samuelsson -- Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Beck Malenstyn (illness), Jiri Kulich (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins -- Josh Norris -- Adam Gaudette

Cole Reinhardt -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Noah Gregor

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Maxence Guenette

Injured: David Perron (upper body), Michael Amadio (concussion), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Linus Ullmark (back)

Status report

The Sabres held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Malenstyn, a forward, will miss his second straight game; Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said one other player is ill and will be a game-time decision. … Forwards Perron and Amadio, who each wore a yellow no-contact jersey during the Senators morning skate Thursday, are “closer to playing,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said.

