Sabres at Senators projected lineups
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker -- Dylan Cozens -- Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Nicolas Aube-Kubel -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Owen Power -- Connor Clifton
Mattias Samuelsson -- Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Beck Malenstyn (illness), Jiri Kulich (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Nick Cousins -- Josh Norris -- Adam Gaudette
Cole Reinhardt -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Noah Gregor
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Maxence Guenette
Injured: David Perron (upper body), Michael Amadio (concussion), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Linus Ullmark (back)
Status report
The Sabres held an optional morning skate Thursday. … Malenstyn, a forward, will miss his second straight game; Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said one other player is ill and will be a game-time decision. … Forwards Perron and Amadio, who each wore a yellow no-contact jersey during the Senators morning skate Thursday, are “closer to playing,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said.