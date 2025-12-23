Sabres at Senators projected lineups

SABRES (17-14-4) at SENATORS (18-13-4)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Michael Kesselring
Bowen Byram -- Zach Metsa
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Isac Rosen, Jacob Bryson
Injured: Tyson Kozak (upper body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Colten Ellis (concussion), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Nick Jensen -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Olle Lycksell
Injured: Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot), Tyler Kleven (lower body)
Status report
Greenway will return after missing a 3-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday for load management. … Bryson, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a fourth straight game. … Kozak, a defenseman who hasn’t played since Dec. 18 due to an upper-body injury, skated Tuesday but will not play. … The Senators will dress the same lineup from a 6-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday. … Pinto, a center, and Kleven, a defenseman, each skated Tuesday but will not play. Green said they could return against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday or against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.