Sabres at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SABRES (17-14-4) at SENATORS (18-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Josh Doan

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Michael Kesselring

Bowen Byram -- Zach Metsa

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Isac Rosen, Jacob Bryson

Injured: Tyson Kozak (upper body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jason Zucker (upper and lower body), Colten Ellis (concussion), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid -- Stephen Halliday -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Nick Jensen -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Olle Lycksell

Injured: Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (broken foot), Tyler Kleven (lower body)

Status report

Greenway will return after missing a 3-1 win against the New Jersey Devils on Sunday for load management. … Bryson, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for a fourth straight game. … Kozak, a defenseman who hasn’t played since Dec. 18 due to an upper-body injury, skated Tuesday but will not play. … The Senators will dress the same lineup from a 6-2 win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday. … Pinto, a center, and Kleven, a defenseman, each skated Tuesday but will not play. Green said they could return against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday or against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday.

