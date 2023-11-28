Tuch scores twice, Sabres cruise past streaking Rangers

The Sabres (10-10-2) were coming off a 7-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, when they were down 4-0 in the first period.

"It was everyone, everyone put in a lot of effort," Tuch said. "You know what, we were a little upset with how, obviously, the game went in New Jersey, came out flat. Make all the excuses in the book, but we had to be better and we responded, and that was big for our group."

Mittelstadt had a goal and two assists, JJ Peterka and Kyle Okposo scored and Owen Power and Victor Olofsson had two assists for Buffalo.

Luukkonen has won three straight starts, allowing five goals.

"In this league, you have to stick to a game plan, you have to have consistent structure, and I thought we were dialed into that," Sabres coach Don Granato said. "Much, much more dialed into that obviously, and less about individual skill and making a fancy play. It's something we have to hit the repeat button on. I think our guys, you get a feeling like this after a game, it's headed for more of the same."