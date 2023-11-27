Sabres at Rangers

SABRES (9-10-2) at RANGERS (15-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Jiri Kulich -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Ryan Johnson

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Jordan Greenway, Isak Rosen, Devon Levi

Injured: Tage Thompson (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Erik Gustafsson

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Connor Mackey

Injured: Adam Fox (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

Samuelsson will be a game-time decision. He didn't finish the Sabres 7-2 loss against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday because of a facial injury he sustained in the first period. If he plays, it's possible the Sabres will play 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Jokiharju will return to the lineup after being scratched against New Jersey. If Samuelsson can’t play, Rosen, a forward, could be in after making his NHL debut Saturday. … Greenway, a forward, is likely to miss his third straight game. The Sabres have previously labeled it a personal matter. … Fox, a defenseman, was a full participant in the Rangers' morning skate but will miss his 10th straight game. He isn't eligible to come off long-term injured reserve until Wednesday. … Chytil, a forward, skated on his own. He too will miss his 10th straight game.