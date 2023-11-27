Latest News

NHL Buzz news and Notes November 27

NHL Buzz: Korpisalo game-time decision for Senators against Panthers
Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid back in dominant form

McDavid scoring surge has Oilers captain back in dominant form
McDavid Kucherov Saros named 3 stars of week 

McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week
Gordie Howe history of  600th NHL goal

Howe hailed, heckled for scoring 600th NHL goal 58 years ago
Connor Bedard watch first matchup with Kirill Kaprizov

Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick ready for 1st matchup with Kaprizov, Wild
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL betting odds for November 27, 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 27
NHL On Tap news and notes November 27

NHL On Tap: Rangers host Sabres, looking to continue strong start
Women in Hockey: Leanne Judy

Women in Hockey: Leanne Judy
Anaheim Ducks Edmonton Oilers game recap November 26

McDavid gets 5 points, Oilers cruise past slumping Ducks
Winnipeg Jets Nashville Predators game recap November 26

Predators hold off Jets, win 5th straight
Calder Trophy Tracker Connor Bedard leader for rookie of year

Trophy Tracker: Bedard unanimous leader for Calder as rookie of year
Devante Smith-Pelly returns to Washington Capitals as broadcast analyst

Color of Hockey: Smith-Pelly returns to Capitals as radio broadcast analyst
NHL National Television Schedule for Week of November 27 December 3

17 games to be nationally televised this week
Columbus Blue Jackets Carolina Hurricanes game recap November 26

Hurricanes score 3 unanswered in 3rd, rally past Blue Jackets
Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei wears Kraken Winter Classic jersey

Sounders goalie Frei rocks Kraken Winter Classic jersey ahead of playoff game
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest 2023-24

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Sabres at Rangers

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (9-10-2) at RANGERS (15-3-1)

7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Jiri Kulich -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson

Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson

Owen Power -- Ryan Johnson

Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson

Henri Jokiharju

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Jordan Greenway, Isak Rosen, Devon Levi

Injured: Tage Thompson (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick

K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba

Ryan Lindgren -- Erik Gustafsson

Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Connor Mackey

Injured: Adam Fox (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)

Status report

Samuelsson will be a game-time decision. He didn't finish the Sabres 7-2 loss against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday because of a facial injury he sustained in the first period. If he plays, it's possible the Sabres will play 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Jokiharju will return to the lineup after being scratched against New Jersey. If Samuelsson can’t play, Rosen, a forward, could be in after making his NHL debut Saturday. … Greenway, a forward, is likely to miss his third straight game. The Sabres have previously labeled it a personal matter. … Fox, a defenseman, was a full participant in the Rangers' morning skate but will miss his 10th straight game. He isn't eligible to come off long-term injured reserve until Wednesday. … Chytil, a forward, skated on his own. He too will miss his 10th straight game.