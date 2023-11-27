Sabres at Rangers

SABRES (9-10-2) at RANGERS (15-3-1)
7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Jiri Kulich -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Tyson Jost -- Victor Olofsson
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Owen Power -- Ryan Johnson
Connor Clifton -- Erik Johnson
Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Jordan Greenway, Isak Rosen, Devon Levi
Injured: Tage Thompson (upper body), Jack Quinn (Achilles), Zemgus Girgensons (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Blake Wheeler
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Nick Bonino -- Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey -- Barclay Goodrow -- Tyler Pitlick
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Ryan Lindgren -- Erik Gustafsson
Zac Jones -- Braden Schneider
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Connor Mackey
Injured: Adam Fox (lower body), Filip Chytil (upper body)
Status report
Samuelsson will be a game-time decision. He didn't finish the Sabres 7-2 loss against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday because of a facial injury he sustained in the first period. If he plays, it's possible the Sabres will play 11 forwards and seven defensemen. Jokiharju will return to the lineup after being scratched against New Jersey. If Samuelsson can’t play, Rosen, a forward, could be in after making his NHL debut Saturday. … Greenway, a forward, is likely to miss his third straight game. The Sabres have previously labeled it a personal matter. … Fox, a defenseman, was a full participant in the Rangers' morning skate but will miss his 10th straight game. He isn't eligible to come off long-term injured reserve until Wednesday. … Chytil, a forward, skated on his own. He too will miss his 10th straight game.