Sabres at Islanders projected lineups

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Peyton Krebs

Jason Zucker -- Jiri Kulich -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Ryan McLeod -- Tyson Kozak

Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram

Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Sam Lafferty (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Hudson Fasching

Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson

Isaiah George -- Ryan Pulock

Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Grant Hutton

Injured: Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)

Status report

Neither team skated Saturday after each played Friday; the Sabres lost 4-3 in overtime to the Vancouver Canucks and the Islanders lost 5-4 in overtime at the Washington Capitals. ... Lafferty, a forward, is not expected to play Saturday after being injured in the first period Friday. ... Kozak, a forward, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Pageau, a center, is day to day; he took warmups Friday but did not play after missing the final 6:31 in a 6-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. ... Mayfield didn't play the final 8:00 Friday after taking a puck to the face.