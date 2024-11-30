Sabres at Islanders projected lineups
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Peyton Krebs
Jason Zucker -- Jiri Kulich -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Ryan McLeod -- Tyson Kozak
Rasmus Dahlin -- Bowen Byram
Owen Power -- Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body), Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Sam Lafferty (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Hudson Fasching
Alexander Romanov -- Noah Dobson
Isaiah George -- Ryan Pulock
Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Grant Hutton
Injured: Jean-Gabriel Pageau (lower body), Anthony Duclair (lower body), Mathew Barzal (lower body), Adam Pelech (upper body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery)
Status report
Neither team skated Saturday after each played Friday; the Sabres lost 4-3 in overtime to the Vancouver Canucks and the Islanders lost 5-4 in overtime at the Washington Capitals. ... Lafferty, a forward, is not expected to play Saturday after being injured in the first period Friday. ... Kozak, a forward, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Pageau, a center, is day to day; he took warmups Friday but did not play after missing the final 6:31 in a 6-3 loss to the Boston Bruins on Wednesday. ... Mayfield didn't play the final 8:00 Friday after taking a puck to the face.