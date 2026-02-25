Sabres at Devils projected lineups

SABRES (32-19-6) at DEVILS (28-27-2)
7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Josh Dunne -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Michael Kesselring
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Zach Metsa, Anton Wahlberg, Colten Ellis
Injured: Zach Benson (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov
Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Colton White, Marc McLaughlin, Luke Glendening, Evgenii Dadonov
Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)
Status report
Thompson took part in the Sabres morning skate and will play. ... Luukkonen is a game-time decision after missing five games prior to the Olympic break because of a lower-body injury. ... Buffalo recalled Wahlberg from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Tuesday but the forward is unlikely to play. ... Dunne is probable after missing 13 games because of a middle-body injury and Norris is probable after missing 12 games because of an upper-body injury. ... Jack Hughes did not attend the Devils morning skate after traveling back from Washington late last night, but is expected to play.