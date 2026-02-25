Sabres at Devils projected lineups

SABRES (32-19-6) at DEVILS (28-27-2)

7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Noah Ostlund -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan

Josh Dunne -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Michael Kesselring

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Zach Metsa, Anton Wahlberg, Colten Ellis

Injured: Zach Benson (upper body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Jesper Bratt -- Jack Hughes -- Connor Brown

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Paul Cotter -- Nick Bjugstad -- Maxim Tsyplakov

Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Colton White, Marc McLaughlin, Luke Glendening, Evgenii Dadonov

Injured: Luke Hughes (shoulder), Zack MacEwen (ACL), Stefan Noesen (knee)

Status report

Thompson took part in the Sabres morning skate and will play. ... Luukkonen is a game-time decision after missing five games prior to the Olympic break because of a lower-body injury. ... Buffalo recalled Wahlberg from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Tuesday but the forward is unlikely to play. ... Dunne is probable after missing 13 games because of a middle-body injury and Norris is probable after missing 12 games because of an upper-body injury. ... Jack Hughes did not attend the Devils morning skate after traveling back from Washington late last night, but is expected to play.