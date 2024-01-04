Sabres at Canadiens

SABRES (15-19-4) at CANADIENS (16-16-5)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Eric Robinson

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Owen Power -- Erik Johnson

Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Victor Olofsson

Injured: Kyle Okposo (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Joel Armia -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson -- David Savard

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris

Jonathan Kovacevic

Jake Allen

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)

Status report

Levi will make his second straight start. He made 26 saves in a 5-1 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. … The Canadiens will dress the same 11-forward, seven-defenseman lineup for a third straight game. ... Allen will start for the first time in three games since he made 22 saves in a 4-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. … Montreal forward Christian Dvorak will miss the rest of the season because of a torn pectoral muscle. He will have surgery Friday. … Harvey-Pinard and Pearson, each a forward, have begun skating and are on track in recovering from their respective injuries.