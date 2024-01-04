Sabres at Canadiens

SABRES (15-19-4) at CANADIENS (16-16-5)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Zach Benson
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Eric Robinson
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Owen Power -- Erik Johnson
Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton
Devon Levi
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Ryan Johnson, Victor Olofsson
Injured: Kyle Okposo (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Sean Monahan -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Joel Armia -- Mitchell Stephens -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Jesse Ylonen
Mike Matheson -- David Savard
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris
Jonathan Kovacevic
Jake Allen
Sam Montembeault
Scratched: Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau
Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)
Status report
Levi will make his second straight start. He made 26 saves in a 5-1 loss at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. … The Canadiens will dress the same 11-forward, seven-defenseman lineup for a third straight game. ... Allen will start for the first time in three games since he made 22 saves in a 4-1 loss at the Florida Panthers on Saturday. … Montreal forward Christian Dvorak will miss the rest of the season because of a torn pectoral muscle. He will have surgery Friday. … Harvey-Pinard and Pearson, each a forward, have begun skating and are on track in recovering from their respective injuries.