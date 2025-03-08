Sabres at Panthers projected lineups

SABRES (24-31-6) at PANTHERS (39-21-3)
6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Josh Norris -- Tage Thompson
Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Josh Dunne
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Isak Rosen
Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body), Jiri Kulich (illness)
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Tomas Nosek
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Nate Schmidt -- Dmitry Kulikov
Vitek Vanecek
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Brad Marchand (upper body)
Status report
Norris will make his Sabres debut on the top line and top power-play unit after being acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Friday. ... Greenway and Quinn each will be a game-time decision after neither participated in Buffalo's morning skate Saturday because of illness. ... Dunne and Rosen, a forward, each was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Bernard-Docker, a defenseman who was part of the Norris trade, will not play because of visa issues. … Kulich, a forward, is out. ... Marchand, a forward acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on Friday, is week to week but is expected to join the Panthers in the coming days. ... Vanecek will start in and make his Florida debut after being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. ... Gadjovich, a forward, will not play for personal reasons.