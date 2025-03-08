Sabres at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (24-31-6) at PANTHERS (39-21-3)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Josh Norris -- Tage Thompson

Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Josh Dunne

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Isak Rosen

Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body), Jiri Kulich (illness)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Tomas Nosek

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt -- Dmitry Kulikov

Vitek Vanecek

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Brad Marchand (upper body)

Status report

Norris will make his Sabres debut on the top line and top power-play unit after being acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Friday. ... Greenway and Quinn each will be a game-time decision after neither participated in Buffalo's morning skate Saturday because of illness. ... Dunne and Rosen, a forward, each was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Bernard-Docker, a defenseman who was part of the Norris trade, will not play because of visa issues. … Kulich, a forward, is out. ... Marchand, a forward acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on Friday, is week to week but is expected to join the Panthers in the coming days. ... Vanecek will start in and make his Florida debut after being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. ... Gadjovich, a forward, will not play for personal reasons.

Latest News

Glass traded to Devils by Penguins for Stillman, rights to Graham

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Rantanen traded to Stars by Hurricanes, signs 8-year, $96 million contract

Rantanen's trade to Stars caps 'crazy' stretch for high-scoring forward

Panthers thrilled to have Marchand on their side after trade from Bruins

Beauvillier traded to Capitals by Penguins for draft pick

NHL Buzz: Vanecek to make Panthers debut against Sabres

Fantasy hockey schedule cheat sheet: this week, rest of season

Cozens traded to Senators by Sabres for Norris, Bernard-Docker

Bruins post tribute video for Marchand after 16 seasons with team

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Catton thriving with Cristall

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon, Avalanche host Matthews, Maple Leafs 

Central Division rivals make moves in 'arms race' prior to NHL Trade Deadline

Sherwood's late goal breaks tie in 3rd, Canucks defeat Wild

Top storylines for final stretch of 2024-25 regular season

Fowler has 2 assists, Blues hold off Ducks