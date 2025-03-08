Sabres at Panthers projected lineups

SABRES (24-31-6) at PANTHERS (39-21-3)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Josh Norris -- Tage Thompson

Jordan Greenway -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Sam Lafferty -- Josh Dunne

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker, Isak Rosen

Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body), Jiri Kulich (illness)

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Mackie Samoskevich -- Sam Bennett -- Evan Rodrigues

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Nico Sturm -- Tomas Nosek

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Nate Schmidt -- Dmitry Kulikov

Vitek Vanecek

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Brad Marchand (upper body)

Status report

Norris will make his Sabres debut on the top line and top power-play unit after being acquired in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on Friday. ... Greenway and Quinn each will be a game-time decision after neither participated in Buffalo's morning skate Saturday because of illness. ... Dunne and Rosen, a forward, each was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Bernard-Docker, a defenseman who was part of the Norris trade, will not play because of visa issues. … Kulich, a forward, is out. ... Marchand, a forward acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on Friday, is week to week but is expected to join the Panthers in the coming days. ... Vanecek will start in and make his Florida debut after being acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. ... Gadjovich, a forward, will not play for personal reasons.