Sabres at Panthers projected lineups

SABRES (35-37-6) at PANTHERS (46-29-4)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Alex Tuch

Beck Malenstyn -- Noah Ostlund -- Sam Lafferty

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson

Injured: Tyson Kozak (hip strain), Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich

Jesse Puljujarvi -- Nico Sturm -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Rasmus Asplund -- Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling -- Uvis Balinskis

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Jaycob Megna -- Nate Schmidt

Vitek Vanecek

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Matt Kiersted

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), Sam Bennett (upper body), Tomas Nosek (illness)

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Status report

Norris, a defenseman, and Greenway, a forward, each could miss the final games of the regular season due to their injuries, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. ... The Panthers will be missing a number of their top players with coach Paul Maurice saying forwards Barkov and Reinhart are out for rest purposes with Florida playing its final three games of the regular season in the following four nights. … Last week, Maurice said Bennett likely would miss the remainder of the regular season; now, Maurice said the forward could play in one of the final two games. … Kulikov, a defenseman, has been out since March 16 but should return next week.