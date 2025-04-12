Sabres at Panthers projected lineups

SABRES (35-37-6) at PANTHERS (46-29-4)
6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Alex Tuch
Beck Malenstyn -- Noah Ostlund -- Sam Lafferty
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton
James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Jacob Bryson
Injured: Tyson Kozak (hip strain), Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand
Carter Verhaeghe -- Evan Rodrigues -- Mackie Samoskevich
Jesse Puljujarvi -- Nico Sturm -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Rasmus Asplund -- Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling -- Uvis Balinskis
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Jaycob Megna -- Nate Schmidt
Vitek Vanecek
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Matt Kiersted
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body), Sam Bennett (upper body), Tomas Nosek (illness)
Suspended: Aaron Ekblad
Status report
Norris, a defenseman, and Greenway, a forward, each could miss the final games of the regular season due to their injuries, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. ... The Panthers will be missing a number of their top players with coach Paul Maurice saying forwards Barkov and Reinhart are out for rest purposes with Florida playing its final three games of the regular season in the following four nights. … Last week, Maurice said Bennett likely would miss the remainder of the regular season; now, Maurice said the forward could play in one of the final two games. … Kulikov, a defenseman, has been out since March 16 but should return next week.