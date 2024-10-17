Sabres at Blue Jackets
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jordan Greenway
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton
Devon Levi
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert, Jiri Kulich
Injured: Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Yegor Chinakhov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Mikael Pyyhtia -- Cole Sillinger -- Justin Danforth
Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson
Jordan Harris -- Jack Johnson
Daniil Tarasov
Jet Greaves
Scratched: David Jiricek, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (upper body)
Status report
The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 6-5 overtime loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. … Levi will start after Luukkonen made 37 saves Wednesday. … Greaves was an emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday after Merzlikins, a goalie, was injured in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. … Gudbranson, a defenseman, left that game at 18:28 of the second period after a center-ice collision with Monahan. Gudbranson's spot in the lineup was taken by Jack Johnson. … Danforth makes his season debut following offseason wrist surgery. ... Kent Johnson moves to the second line from the third. ... Labanc, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.