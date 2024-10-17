Sabres at Blue Jackets

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (1-3-1) at BLUE JACKETS (1-2-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jordan Greenway

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert, Jiri Kulich

Injured: Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Yegor Chinakhov -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Cole Sillinger -- Justin Danforth

Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Jordan Harris -- Jack Johnson

Daniil Tarasov

Jet Greaves

Scratched: David Jiricek, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Dmitri Voronkov (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Gavin Brindley (finger), Erik Gudbranson (upper body), Elvis Merzlikins (upper body)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 6-5 overtime loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday. … Levi will start after Luukkonen made 37 saves Wednesday. … Greaves was an emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Wednesday after Merzlikins, a goalie, was injured in a 4-3 loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. … Gudbranson, a defenseman, left that game at 18:28 of the second period after a center-ice collision with Monahan. Gudbranson's spot in the lineup was taken by Jack Johnson. … Danforth makes his season debut following offseason wrist surgery. ... Kent Johnson moves to the second line from the third. ... Labanc, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.

