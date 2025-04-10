Sabres at Blue Jackets projected lineups
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Alex Tuch
Beck Malenstyn -- Noah Ostlund -- Sam Lafferty
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton
James Reimer
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Jacob Bryson
Injured: Tyson Kozak (hip strain), Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier
Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer, Jack Williams, Damon Severson, Luke Kunin, Yegor Chinakhov, Jack Johnson
Injured: None
Status report
The Sabres are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. … The Blue Jackets may use the same lineup from a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, though coach Dean Evason said there might be some changes.