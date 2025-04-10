Sabres at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (35-36-6) at BLUE JACKETS (35-33-9)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

JJ Peterka -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker -- Peyton Krebs -- Alex Tuch

Beck Malenstyn -- Noah Ostlund -- Sam Lafferty

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Bowen Byram -- Connor Clifton

James Reimer

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Jacob Bryson

Injured: Tyson Kozak (hip strain), Jordan Greenway (lower body), Josh Norris (middle body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Boone Jenner -- Sean Monahan -- Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk -- Adam Fantilli -- Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov -- Cole Sillinger -- Mathieu Olivier

Zach Aston-Reese -- Sean Kuraly -- Justin Danforth

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk -- Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen -- Erik Gudbranson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Christian Fischer, Jack Williams, Damon Severson, Luke Kunin, Yegor Chinakhov, Jack Johnson

Injured: None

Status report

The Sabres are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-0 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. … The Blue Jackets may use the same lineup from a 5-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, though coach Dean Evason said there might be some changes.

