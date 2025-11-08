Sabres at Hurricanes projected lineups

SABRES (5-5-4) at HURRICANES (9-4-0)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch
Isak Rosen -- Noah Ostlund – Tage Thompson
Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Kozak -- Jack Quinn
Josh Dunne -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn
Owen Power – Conor Timmins
Bowen Byram -- Michael Kesselring
Mattias Samuelsson – Jacob Bryson
Alex Lyon
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Colten Ellis, Mason Geertsen, Zac Jones
Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (illness), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Taylor Hall
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis
William Carrier -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson
Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker
K’Andre Miller -- Joel Nystrom
Mike Reilly -- Charles-Alexis Legault
Pyotr Kochetkov
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: Brandon Bussi, Gavin Bayreuther
Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body)
Status report
The Sabres did not hold a morning skate. They will be without captain Rasmus Dahlin; the defenseman has taken a leave of absence and returned to Sweden due to a personal matter. Jones, a defenseman, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League. … If Bryson plays, it would be his first game since sustaining a concussion on Oct. 18 against the Florida Panthers. … Chatfield, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve and is out indefinitely. … Bayreuther, a defenseman, was recalled from Chicago of the AHL on Saturday. ... Carrier (lower body) and Robinson (upper body), are expected to return after each missed six games. … Gostisbehere, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate but will miss his fifth straight game.