Sabres at Hurricanes projected lineups

SABRES (5-5-4) at HURRICANES (9-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Isak Rosen -- Noah Ostlund – Tage Thompson

Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Kozak -- Jack Quinn

Josh Dunne -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Owen Power – Conor Timmins

Bowen Byram -- Michael Kesselring

Mattias Samuelsson – Jacob Bryson

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Colten Ellis, Mason Geertsen, Zac Jones

Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (illness), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Taylor Hall

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

William Carrier -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson

Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller -- Joel Nystrom

Mike Reilly -- Charles-Alexis Legault

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Brandon Bussi, Gavin Bayreuther

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate. They will be without captain Rasmus Dahlin; the defenseman has taken a leave of absence and returned to Sweden due to a personal matter. Jones, a defenseman, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League. … If Bryson plays, it would be his first game since sustaining a concussion on Oct. 18 against the Florida Panthers. … Chatfield, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve and is out indefinitely. … Bayreuther, a defenseman, was recalled from Chicago of the AHL on Saturday. ... Carrier (lower body) and Robinson (upper body), are expected to return after each missed six games. … Gostisbehere, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate but will miss his fifth straight game.