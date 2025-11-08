Sabres at Hurricanes projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SABRES (5-5-4) at HURRICANES (9-4-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Josh Doan -- Ryan McLeod -- Alex Tuch

Isak Rosen -- Noah Ostlund – Tage Thompson

Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Kozak -- Jack Quinn

Josh Dunne -- Peyton Krebs -- Beck Malenstyn

Owen Power – Conor Timmins

Bowen Byram -- Michael Kesselring

Mattias Samuelsson – Jacob Bryson

Alex Lyon

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Colten Ellis, Mason Geertsen, Zac Jones

Injured: Jason Zucker (illness), Jiri Kulich (illness), Zach Benson (lower body), Justin Danforth (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Taylor Hall

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Seth Jarvis

William Carrier -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Eric Robinson

Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller -- Joel Nystrom

Mike Reilly -- Charles-Alexis Legault

Pyotr Kochetkov

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Brandon Bussi, Gavin Bayreuther

Injured: Jalen Chatfield (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body)

Status report

The Sabres did not hold a morning skate. They will be without captain Rasmus Dahlin; the defenseman has taken a leave of absence and returned to Sweden due to a personal matter. Jones, a defenseman, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League. … If Bryson plays, it would be his first game since sustaining a concussion on Oct. 18 against the Florida Panthers. … Chatfield, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve and is out indefinitely. … Bayreuther, a defenseman, was recalled from Chicago of the AHL on Saturday. ... Carrier (lower body) and Robinson (upper body), are expected to return after each missed six games. … Gostisbehere, a defenseman, participated in the morning skate but will miss his fifth straight game.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Hamilton out at least 1 week for Devils

NHL On Tap: Bruins visit Maple Leafs seeking 6th straight win

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Sauvageau’s vision, leadership led her to Hockey Hall, St-Pierre says 

Sauvageau again blazing trail as 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame electee

Dahlin takes leave from Sabres due to personal matter

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Bedard gets 4 points, Blackhawks shut out Flames

Celebrini takes NHL scoring lead, Sharks defeat Jets 

NHL Status Report: Hallander out for Penguins with blood clot

Gagnon's perseverance, passion carried journalist to Hall of Fame

Panarin has 3 points, Rangers win again on road against Red Wings

Kaprizov has goal, assist, Wild cruise past Islanders

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 7

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Woll to start AHL conditioning stint before Maple Leafs return

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings