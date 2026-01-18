Sabres at Hurricanes projected lineups

SABRES (26-16-5) at HURRICANES (30-15-4)

1:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Konsta Helenius -- Noah Ostlund -- Josh Doan

Peyton Krebs -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Michael Kesselring -- Zach Metsa

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Jordan Greenway, Jacob Bryson, Colten Ellis

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Josh Dunne (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis

Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield

K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker

Mike Reilly -- Alexander Nikishin

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: William Carrier, Mike Reilly

Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion), William Carrier (undisclosed), Shayne Gostisbehere (illness)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Norris did not practice Sunday and will miss his third straight game. He’s been downgraded to week to week, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. Norris had been day to day since being cross-checked by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler on Jan. 14. … Helenius, the No. 14 pick at the 2024 NHL Draft, is expected to make his NHL debut. ... Lyon practiced and is expected to return from a lower-body injury this week. He has been out since Dec. 29.