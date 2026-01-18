Sabres at Hurricanes projected lineups

SABRES (26-16-5) at HURRICANES (30-15-4)
1:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Konsta Helenius -- Noah Ostlund -- Josh Doan
Peyton Krebs -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Michael Kesselring -- Zach Metsa
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Jordan Greenway, Jacob Bryson, Colten Ellis
Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Josh Dunne (middle body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov -- Sebastian Aho -- Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Eric Robinson -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi
Jaccob Slavin -- Jalen Chatfield
K’Andre Miller -- Sean Walker
Mike Reilly -- Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Scratched: William Carrier, Mike Reilly
Injured: Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Noah Philp (concussion), William Carrier (undisclosed), Shayne Gostisbehere (illness)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Norris did not practice Sunday and will miss his third straight game. He’s been downgraded to week to week, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. Norris had been day to day since being cross-checked by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler on Jan. 14. … Helenius, the No. 14 pick at the 2024 NHL Draft, is expected to make his NHL debut. ... Lyon practiced and is expected to return from a lower-body injury this week. He has been out since Dec. 29.