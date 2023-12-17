Coyotes get 2nd straight shutout, defeat Sabres

Vejmelka’s shutout was the fifth of his NHL career and first since a 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 26 of last season. It was also Arizona’s fourth shutout of the season.

“He is a proud athlete who wants to get on a good, good stretch, so that’s a step in the right direction,” said Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny, who started Ingram in nine of the previous 10 games.

Vejmelka hadn’t won in eight starts since a 2-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 21.

“It was kind of tough for me,” Vejmelka said of that stretch. “I just tried to be positive and stay calm and it wasn't easy, but that’s part of the game. It was a long time between wins, so this feeling is amazing for me right now.”

The Coyotes won their second straight after losing four in a row. The Sabres were 3-1-1 in their previous five.

“The last five or so, we've been pushing the pace and making plays and getting more [offensive] zone time,” Buffalo forward Casey Mittelstadt said. “At the same time, we're here to win games and get results. We’ve got to put some of those (chances) away for sure.”

The Coyotes, who have won seven of their past 11, are 15-13-2 through 30 games; they were 10-15-5 at this stage last season.

“We’re a super young team and we’re learning,” Keller said. “There’s going to be tough stretches and there are going to be good stretches. We’re trying to be consistent every night and that’s what ultimately leads to wins.”

Keller’s second goal in 10 games gave Arizona a 1-0 lead at 15:12 of the second period. Luukkonen was indecisive playing the puck behind the net and lost it to Coyotes forward Alex Kerfoot, who fed Keller for a shot into an open net.

“It was great awareness by him (Kerfoot),” Keller said. “I wanted to stay patient and he kind of stripped it there and put it on the tape, and those are the ones you like to score.”