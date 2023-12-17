Coyotes get 2nd straight shutout, defeat Sabres

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Karel Vejmelka made 28 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes got a shutout win for the second straight day, 2-0 against the Buffalo Sabres at Mullett Arena on Saturday.
Clayton Keller had the go-ahead goal in the second period, and Liam O'Brien scored for the Coyotes (15-13-2), who defeated the San Jose Sharks 1-0 here Friday behind Connor Ingram’s 21 saves.
“My teammates played great defensively and did a really good job in front of the net … and we did a really good job as a team,” Vejmelka said. “Obviously it’s tough when you have back-to-back games, so this was great for us.”
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 20 saves for the Sabres (13-16-3), who were coming off a 5-2 win at the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. Luukkonen’s turnover led to Keller’s goal.
“We missed the net on a lot of good quality opportunities, that was the difference,” Buffalo coach Don Granato said. “We had more than enough good looks. And it’s very frustrating how the first goal was scored. We had some pretty skilled guys shooting over the net or wide of the net from pretty close range. We were trying to pick the perfect shot.”
Vejmelka’s shutout was the fifth of his NHL career and first since a 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 26 of last season. It was also Arizona’s fourth shutout of the season.
“He is a proud athlete who wants to get on a good, good stretch, so that’s a step in the right direction,” said Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny, who started Ingram in nine of the previous 10 games.
Vejmelka hadn’t won in eight starts since a 2-1 victory against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 21.
“It was kind of tough for me,” Vejmelka said of that stretch. “I just tried to be positive and stay calm and it wasn't easy, but that’s part of the game. It was a long time between wins, so this feeling is amazing for me right now.”
The Coyotes won their second straight after losing four in a row. The Sabres were 3-1-1 in their previous five.
“The last five or so, we've been pushing the pace and making plays and getting more [offensive] zone time,” Buffalo forward Casey Mittelstadt said. “At the same time, we're here to win games and get results. We’ve got to put some of those (chances) away for sure.”
The Coyotes, who have won seven of their past 11, are 15-13-2 through 30 games; they were 10-15-5 at this stage last season.
“We’re a super young team and we’re learning,” Keller said. “There’s going to be tough stretches and there are going to be good stretches. We’re trying to be consistent every night and that’s what ultimately leads to wins.”
Keller’s second goal in 10 games gave Arizona a 1-0 lead at 15:12 of the second period. Luukkonen was indecisive playing the puck behind the net and lost it to Coyotes forward Alex Kerfoot, who fed Keller for a shot into an open net.
“It was great awareness by him (Kerfoot),” Keller said. “I wanted to stay patient and he kind of stripped it there and put it on the tape, and those are the ones you like to score.”
O’Brien, who plays on Arizona’s fourth line, made it 2-0 at 9:36 of the third period after another giveaway. Logan Cooley intercepted the puck in the Arizona zone and passed ahead to O’Brien, who scored on a backhand after outracing Buffalo forward Eric Robinson.
“We’ve seen that in the past. He can bury goals,” Tourigny said. “I’m not saying he’s a 20- or 30-goal scorer, but he can make plays, no doubt about it.”
The Sabres were shut out for the second time this season.
“We need to move forward as a team,” Mittelstadt said. “Let's keep it going and … let's keep doing the things that led to some of the chances.”
NOTES: This is the second time in their history that the Coyotes have had a shutout on consecutive days. They won 3-0 at the Florida Panthers on March 5, 1997, and 5-0 at the Tampa Bay Lightning the next day. … Arizona forward Matias Maccelli had a five-game point streak end. … The Sabres used 11 forwards and seven defensemen. … Buffalo was 8-2-0 in its previous 10 games at Arizona.