Marchand playing at elite level approaching 1,000 games for Bruins

Marchand is 998 games into his NHL career, with No. 999 set for Saturday at TD Garden against the Washington Capitals (3:30 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN) and No. 1,000 on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has 910 points (397 goals, 513 assists), fifth all-time among Boston Bruins players, and shows no signs of slowing.

“Even now, I’m proud of it and I’m happy about it, but I still feel like I have so much more,” he said of reaching 1,000 games. “There’s bigger accolades than that now.”

He has won a World Cup and a Stanley Cup and gold at the World Juniors, twice. He has made the NHL All-Star Game and finished top five in voting for the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player twice. He has fought and clawed and changed the conversation, turning himself from a rat into a captain and from a pest into a potential Hall of Famer.

Marchand never expected Canada to come calling. Two years earlier, when Steve Yzerman telephoned to invite him to Canada’s orientation camp in the summer of 2013, ahead of the 2014 Sochi Olympics, the forward was stunned into silence.

That wasn’t the type of player he was. He wasn’t Patrice Bergeron. He wasn’t Sidney Crosby or Patrick Marleau or Jeff Carter.

“He’s had to fight for everything his whole life,” former linemate Shawn Thornton said. “I think the way he played back then, always on the edge, probably overshadowed how good he was. I think the antics probably took away from a little bit of the skill level. But when you saw him in practice, when you saw him day to day, you knew he was going to be a pretty special player.”

Now, with playing for Canada as an additional carrot, he was motivated. He could see the possibilities. He had a chance.

He wasn’t going to squander it.

And when 2016 came, he did far more than just make the team, playing with Crosby and Bergeron on Team Canada’s top line, the trio combining for 12 goals and Marchand pacing them with five of his own, including that game-winner in the final.

“Playing with him at the World Cup, his game, he just elevated to another level,” said Crosby, who skates with Marchand in the offseason in Nova Scotia. “Both sides of the puck. He’s clutch. He’s hard to knock off the puck. He makes great plays. … I’ve seen that year after year, but definitely in that event. He found another level.”

Marchand had always viewed the NHL as having three tiers, starting with the top end guys, like Crosby and Bergeron, and now Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers. Then there was the mid-tier, where Marchand placed himself, and the bottom tier, with players who were in-and-out of the lineup, in-and-out of the League.

Now? That top tier was in reach.

“I think Brad opened a lot of people’s eyes when he went to the World Cup in 2016,” said Claude Julien, an assistant coach on Team Canada at the World Cup and Marchand’s coach for his first eight years in the NHL. “I think he earned the respect of all those players once they got to know him, once they saw him competing on their side. So I think there’s a big amount of respect for Brad around the League, believe it or not.”