Brotherly love highlighted on NCAA hockey rosters this season

Tune into any NHL game these days and there’s a decent chance you’ll see a player with a brother who also plays in the League.

There were 15 brother combinations opening-day NHL rosters this season.

That’s not a new development; some are superstars and others are support players, but brothers have always had a place in the NHL.

Going back through the years, some of the NHL’s greatest players -- the likes of Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Bobby Hull and Gordie Howe -- have had brothers who played in the League. There also are brothers who each were Hall of Fame players, such as Maurice and Henri Richard and Phil and Tony Esposito.

In the NHL this year, center Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils), defenseman Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks) and defenseman Luke Hughes (Devils) and forwards Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers) and Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators) are among the highest-profile brother combos.

In college hockey, a new wave of brothers -- who could graduate to the NHL before long -- is emerging. Some of the NCAA’s biggest names this season have siblings who are teammates or playing at other schools.

Here are 10 brother combos -- nine duos and one trio -- making noise in collegiate hockey this season.

Shai Buium and Zeev Buium, Denver

Shai, a junior defenseman who was a member of Denver’s national championship team in 2022, was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round (No. 36) of the 2021 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old had 21 points (four goals, 17 assists) as a sophomore last season.

Zeev, a 17-year-old freshman defenseman, is eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Macklin Celebrini and Aiden Celebrini, Boston University

Macklin, a freshman center, is on the short list of favorites to be selected No. 1 in the 2024 draft. The youngest player in college hockey at 17, he has four points (three goals, one assist) in two games; he had 86 points (46 goals, 40 assists) in 50 games for Chicago of the United States Hockey League last season.

Older brother Aiden, 18, a freshman defenseman, was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the sixth round (No. 171) of the 2023 NHL Draft; he had 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 47 games for Brooks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League last season.

Each played at Shattuck St. Mary’s School in Minnesota; in his final season there in 2021-22, Macklin had 117 points (50 goals, 67 assists) in 52 games.

Dylan Duke and Tyler Duke, Michigan

Dylan, a junior center, was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fourth round (No. 126) of the 2021 draft. The 20-year-old had 32 points (18 goals, 14 assists) as a Michigan sophomore last season.

Tyler, a 19-year-old defenseman, had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 40 games for Ohio State last season before joining his brother at Michigan this season.

Their father, Steve Duke, was a defenseman in the American Hockey League ECHL and Western Professional Hockey League.

Jack Hughes, Boston University, and Riley Hughes, Ohio State

After starting their college careers at Northeastern, each brother -- not related to the Hughes brothers already in the NHL -- transferred during the summer.

Jack, a center, was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (No. 51) of the 2022 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old had 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 32 games in his second season at Northeastern in 2022-23.

Riley, a 23-year-old forward, was selected by the New York Rangers in the seventh round (No. 216) of the 2018 NHL Draft, and had six points (two goals, four assists) in 32 games at Northeastern last season.

They are the sons of Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes.

Lane Hutson and Quinn Hutson, Boston University

Lane, a 19-year-old defenseman, is one of the most exciting players in college hockey.

He won Hockey East Player of the Year honors as a freshman last season, when he had 48 points (15 goals, 33 assists) in 39 games for BU. Expected to be a leading contender for the Hobey Baker Award this season as best player in NCAA Division I men's hockey, he was selected by the Canadiens in the second round (No. 62) of the 2022 draft.

Quinn, a 21-year-old forward, had 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 39 games for BU last season.

And there’s another Hutson brother on the way. Cole, a defenseman, plays for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program and is expected to enroll at BU next season.

Their father, Rob Hutson, played in the ECHL, Western Professionbal Hockey League, Colonial Hockey League and United Hockey League.

Veeti Miettinen and Verner Miettinen, St. Cloud State

Veeti, a senior forward, was selected by Toronto Maple Leafs in the sixth round (No. 168) of the 2020 NHL Draft. The 22-year-old had 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) in 41 games as a junior last season.

Verner, a 20-year-old freshman center, played for Finland in the IIHF 2023 World Junior Championship.

Luke Mittelstadt and John Mittelstadt, Minnesota

Luke, a sophomore defenseman, was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round (No. 197) of the 2023 draft. The 20-year-old had 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 38 games as a freshman last season and played for the United States in the 2023 WJC.

John is also a sophomore defenseman; the 22-year-old had five points (four goals, one assist) in 30 games as a freshman last season.

They are the younger brothers of Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt.

Bradly Nadeau and Josh Nadeau, Maine

The Nadeau brothers, each a forward, dominated the British Columbia Hockey League last season and each has started strong at Maine with four points (two goals, two assists) in two games.

Bradly scored twice against Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in his first NCAA game Oct. 12, and had a third goal disallowed after video review. The 18-year-old, selected by the Carolina Hurricanes with the No. 30 pick in the 2023 draft, had 113 points (45 goals, 68 assists) in 54 games with Penticton of the BCHL last season.

Josh, 19, had 110 points (44 goals, 66 assists) in 54 games with Penticton last season.

Each attended Hurricanes development camp over the summer.

Blake Pietila, Logan Pietila and Chase Pietila, Michigan Tech

Blake, a 23-year-old grad student, was one of the top goalies in college hockey last season with a 23-11-3 record, 2.15 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and 10 shutouts. He’s expected to be in the conversation this season for the Mike Richter Award, which goes to college hockey’s best goalie.

Logan, Blake’s twin, scored each of his team’s goals and added a flashy shootout score against the University of Alaska on Oct. 14. He had 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 39 games for Michigan Tech last season.

Chase, a freshman defenseman, was credited with the primary assist on one of Logan’s goals. The 19-year-old had 36 points (seven goals, 29 assists) and 125 penalty minutes in 60 games with Youngstown of the USHL last season.

Also on the team is a cousin, Jed Pietila, a 24-year-old defenseman.

Ben Poisson, Maine, and Nick Poisson, Providence

The Poisson brothers each has been a model of consistency.

Ben, a 24-year-old forward and grad student, had 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) for Maine last season after having nine goals the season before.

Nick, a 22-year-old senior, had 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 37 games for Providence last season after having 10 goals in 2022-23.