Brady Tkachuk 'didn't realize how tough' brother Matthew was until Final

Brady Tkachuk always considered older brother Matthew to be one rugged and resilient customer, especially after all the scraps they had growing up during mini-stick games in the basement of their St. Louis home.

But after seeing firsthand what the Florida Panthers forward had to endure just to make it to the rink for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final last June, let alone play, Brady’s respect for his sibling reached new heights.

“I didn’t realize how tough he was,” the Ottawa Senators captain told Kevin Weekes and Mike Rupp during the Players Only segment on NHL Network this week.

Matthew Tkachuk suffered a cracked sternum when he was flattened by a clean check from Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar midway through the first period of Game 3 of the Final at FLA Live Arena. Not only did the 25-year-old play through the excruciating pain for the remainder of the game, he scored the tying goal with 2:13 remaining in regulation, setting the stage for Carter Verhaeghe’s overtime winner in Florida’s 3-2 victory.

Brady said he had no idea how bad the injury was at the time. He quickly found out when he arrived at Matthews’ residence on the day of Game 4 with the Panthers, down 2-1 in the best-of-7 series, looking to tie things up.