Smith fined maximum for actions in Devils game

NEW YORK (Dec. 8, 2023) – New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith has been fined $2,864.58, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for a dangerous trip against Seattle Kraken forward Devin Shore during NHL Game No. 403 in Seattle on Thursday, Dec. 7, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 8:17 of the third period. Smith was assessed a minor penalty for tripping.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.