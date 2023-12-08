Smith fined maximum for actions in Devils game

Defenseman disciplined $2,864.58 for dangerous trip against Kraken center Shore

BSmith_Devils_up_close

© Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK (Dec. 8, 2023) – New Jersey Devils defenseman Brendan Smith has been fined $2,864.58, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for a dangerous trip against Seattle Kraken forward Devin Shore during NHL Game No. 403 in Seattle on Thursday, Dec. 7, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 8:17 of the third period. Smith was assessed a minor penalty for tripping.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

