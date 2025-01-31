Saad signs 1-year, $1.5 million contract with Golden Knights

Forward had contract terminated by Blues, is 2-time Cup champion

Brandon Saad

© Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Brandon Saad signed a one-year contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. It is for the remainder of the season with an average annual value of $1.5 million.

The 32-year-old forward was placed on unconditional waivers by the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday with the purpose of terminating his contract.

Saad had another season after this remaining on the five-year, $22.5 million contract ($4.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Blues on July 29, 2021. He had 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 43 games for St. Louis this season.

Saad was placed on waivers Tuesday and cleared but was not assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League. Instead he was placed on unconditional waivers.

He won the Stanley Cup twice with the Chicago Blackhawks (2013, 2015) after they selected him in the second round (No. 43) of the 2011 NHL Draft. He has 515 points (260 goals, 255 assists) in 906 regular-season games with the Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche and the Blues, and 55 points (27 goals, 28 assists) in 103 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Saad has scored at least 20 goals seven times in his 14 NHL seasons but has scored in just three games this season, two two-goal games, and most recently a hat trick against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 3. He had a full no-trade clause this season and a 12-team modified no-trade clause for 2025-26.

Vegas (31-15-6) is tied with the Edmonton Oilers for first in the Pacific Division and next plays at the New York Rangers on Sunday (6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN360).

