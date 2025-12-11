Bruins at Jets projected lineups

BRUINS (18-13-0) at JETS (14-14-1)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN
Bruins projected lines
Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Mason Lohrei -- Jonathan Aspirot
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Michael Eyssimont, Victor Soderstrom
Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Gustav Nyquist
Jonathan Toews -- Morgan Barron -- Cole Koepke
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn
Eric Comrie
Domenic DiVincentiis
Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson
Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion, illness), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)
Status report
McAvoy took part in the Bruins optional morning skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision after missing 11 games with a facial injury; if he can play, Soderstrom, a defenseman, would come out. ... Hellebuyck skated again Thursday after returning to practice Wednesday, his first since he had knee surgery Nov. 22 with an initial recovery timeline of 4-6 weeks. … The Jets reassigned defenseman Elias Salomonsson to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Thursday.