Bruins at Jets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BRUINS (18-13-0) at JETS (14-14-1)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, NESN

Bruins projected lines

Alex Steeves -- Elias Lindholm -- Morgan Geekie

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei -- Jonathan Aspirot

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Jeffrey Viel, Michael Eyssimont, Victor Soderstrom

Injured: Jordan Harris (ankle), Matej Blumel (lower body), Henri Jokiharju (undisclosed), Michael Callahan (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Gustav Nyquist

Jonathan Toews -- Morgan Barron -- Cole Koepke

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Luke Schenn

Eric Comrie

Domenic DiVincentiis

Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson

Injured: Haydn Fleury (concussion, illness), Connor Hellebuyck (knee)

Status report

McAvoy took part in the Bruins optional morning skate Thursday and will be a game-time decision after missing 11 games with a facial injury; if he can play, Soderstrom, a defenseman, would come out. ... Hellebuyck skated again Thursday after returning to practice Wednesday, his first since he had knee surgery Nov. 22 with an initial recovery timeline of 4-6 weeks. … The Jets reassigned defenseman Elias Salomonsson to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Thursday.

