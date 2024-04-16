Capitals shut out Bruins, hold onto 2nd wild card in East

Lindgren makes 16 saves, Carlson scores for Washington

Recap: Bruins at Capitals 4.15.24

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Charlie Lindgren made 16 saves, and the Washington Capitals held on to the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference with a 2-0 win against the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena on Monday.

John Carlson and Nic Dowd scored for the Capitals (39-31-11), who have won three of four and control their destiny heading into the final game of the regular season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday. 

Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves for the Bruins (47-19-15), who have lost two of three and lead the second-place Florida Panthers by one point in the Atlantic Division. Each team has one game remaining.

Carlson gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 12:00 of the first period, scoring on a slap shot from the center point off a pass from Dylan Strome.

Dowd scored into an empty net with 13 seconds remaining for the 2-0 final.

Capitals forward Beck Malenstyn left the game because of an upper-body injury late in the second period after a hit from Penguins forward Trent Frederic and did not return.

