Capitals shut out Bruins, hold onto 2nd wild card in East

John Carlson and Nic Dowd scored for the Capitals (39-31-11), who have won three of four and control their destiny heading into the final game of the regular season against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves for the Bruins (47-19-15), who have lost two of three and lead the second-place Florida Panthers by one point in the Atlantic Division. Each team has one game remaining.

Carlson gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 12:00 of the first period, scoring on a slap shot from the center point off a pass from Dylan Strome.

Dowd scored into an empty net with 13 seconds remaining for the 2-0 final.

Capitals forward Beck Malenstyn left the game because of an upper-body injury late in the second period after a hit from Penguins forward Trent Frederic and did not return.