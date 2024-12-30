Bruins at Capitals projected lineups

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Cole Koepke -- Trent Frederic -- Justin Brazeau

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Marc McLaughlin

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Jakub Vrana

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh

Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson

Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Ivan Miroshnichenko

Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)

Status report

The Bruins assigned forward Fabian Lysell to Providence of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Washington did not practice Monday after completing a back-to-back with a 4-2 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Center Hendrix Lapierre was assigned to Hershey of the AHL.