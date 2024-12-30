Bruins at Capitals projected lineups
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle
Cole Koepke -- Trent Frederic -- Justin Brazeau
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Marc McLaughlin
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Oliver Wahlstrom, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Aliaksei Protas -- Dylan Strome -- Alex Ovechkin
Connor McMichael -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Andrew Mangiapane -- Lars Eller -- Jakub Vrana
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Taylor Raddysh
Rasmus Sandin -- John Carlson
Martin Fehervary -- Matt Roy
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Dylan McIlrath, Alexander Alexeyev, Ivan Miroshnichenko
Injured: Sonny Milano (upper body)
Status report
The Bruins assigned forward Fabian Lysell to Providence of the American Hockey League on Sunday. … Washington did not practice Monday after completing a back-to-back with a 4-2 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Center Hendrix Lapierre was assigned to Hershey of the AHL.