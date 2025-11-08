Bruins at Maple Leafs projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BRUINS (9-7-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (8-5-1)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- David Pastrnak

Alex Steeves -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic

Jeffrey Viel -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei -- Jonathan Aspirot

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Charlie McAvoy

Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Johnny Beecher (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson

Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Matias Maccelli

Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Max Domi

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Anthony Stolarz

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Sammy Blais, Dakota Mermis, Cayden Primeau

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body)

Status report

McAvoy, a defenseman, remained in Boston due to a family matter. ... Mittlestadt, a forward, is out after he was injured during a 3-2 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Bruins coach Marco Sturm said there is no timeline for Mittlestadt’s return... Steeves was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League and will make his season debut. ... Hildeby will be recalled from Toronto of the AHL and back up Stolarz. ... Benoit is expected to return after missing a 5-3 win against the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday because of an illness.

