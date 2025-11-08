Bruins at Maple Leafs projected lineups

BRUINS (9-7-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (8-5-1)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNW, SNP, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- David Pastrnak
Alex Steeves -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Fraser Minten -- Mark Kastelic
Jeffrey Viel -- Sean Kuraly -- Michael Eyssimont
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Hampus Lindholm -- Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei -- Jonathan Aspirot
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Charlie McAvoy
Injured: Elias Lindholm (lower body), Jordan Harris (surgery), Casey Mittelstadt (lower body), Johnny Beecher (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- Nicholas Robertson
Dakota Joshua -- Nicolas Roy -- Matias Maccelli
Steven Lorentz -- Scott Laughton -- Max Domi
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers
Anthony Stolarz
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Sammy Blais, Dakota Mermis, Cayden Primeau
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body)
Status report
McAvoy, a defenseman, remained in Boston due to a family matter. ... Mittlestadt, a forward, is out after he was injured during a 3-2 overtime win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Bruins coach Marco Sturm said there is no timeline for Mittlestadt’s return... Steeves was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League and will make his season debut. ... Hildeby will be recalled from Toronto of the AHL and back up Stolarz. ... Benoit is expected to return after missing a 5-3 win against the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday because of an illness.