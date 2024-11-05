Bruins at Maple Leafs projected lineups

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha -- Charlie Coyle -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Tyler Johnson

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Max Jones, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei

Injured: None

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning

Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

Johnson will make his season debut after signing a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Bruins on Monday; he had been with the Bruins on a professional tryout and will replace Geekie, a forward, in the lineup. ... Matthews is day to day and will not play; the forward had one assist and three shots in 22:12 during a 2-1 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.