Bruins at Maple Leafs projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (6-6-1) at MAPLE LEAFS (6-5-2)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha -- Charlie Coyle -- Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Tyler Johnson

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Max Jones, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei

Injured: None

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- Bobby McMann

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning

Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Status report

Johnson will make his season debut after signing a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Bruins on Monday; he had been with the Bruins on a professional tryout and will replace Geekie, a forward, in the lineup. ... Matthews is day to day and will not play; the forward had one assist and three shots in 22:12 during a 2-1 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Johnson to make season debut for Bruins

Matthews day to day for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL On Tap: Penguins visit Islanders with Crosby 3 goals from 600

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Campbell ‘always put the game first’ on way to Hall, Bettman says

Campbell’s devotion to NHL leads to Hockey Hall of Fame induction

Allen makes 31 saves, Devils shut out Oilers

Kuemper makes 16 saves, Kings stifle Predators in shutout

MacTavish talks Oilers Hall of Fame induction in Q&A with NHL.com

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Pastrnak takes responsibility for benching in Bruins win against Kraken

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Celebrini to return from injury for Sharks against Blue Jackets

‘NHL Induction Class’ podcast now available

Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Week

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now