Bruins at Maple Leafs projected lineups
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha -- Charlie Coyle -- Justin Brazeau
Trent Frederic -- Matthew Poitras -- Tyler Johnson
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Max Jones, Morgan Geekie, Mason Lohrei
Injured: None
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Max Domi -- Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson -- Pontus Holmberg -- Bobby McMann
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Philippe Myers, Matt Benning
Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Status report
Johnson will make his season debut after signing a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Bruins on Monday; he had been with the Bruins on a professional tryout and will replace Geekie, a forward, in the lineup. ... Matthews is day to day and will not play; the forward had one assist and three shots in 22:12 during a 2-1 overtime loss at the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.