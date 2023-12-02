Bruins at Maple Leafs

BRUINS (15-4-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (12-6-3)

7 p.m. ET; SN, NESN, NHLN

Bruins projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Matthew Poitras -- Danton Heinen

James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Oskar Steen

Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Matt Gryzelcyk -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Ian Mitchell, John Beecher

Injured: Milan Lucic (personal)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

William Lagesson -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Martin Jones

Scratched: Bobby McMann, Max Lajoie

Injured: Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (broken finger), Ilya Samsonov (illness)

Status report

Ullmark will start after Swayman made 26 saves in a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Woll will make his fourth straight start. ... Samsonov, a goalie, will not dress; Jones was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Saturday and will dress as the backup... Reaves will play after being a healthy scratch in a 4-3 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.