Bruins at Maple Leafs

BRUINS (15-4-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (12-6-3)
7 p.m. ET; SN, NESN, NHLN
Bruins projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Matthew Poitras -- Danton Heinen
James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko -- Morgan Geekie -- Oskar Steen
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Matt Gryzelcyk -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Linus Ullmark
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Ian Mitchell, John Beecher
Injured: Milan Lucic (personal)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- William Nylander
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- Mitchell Marner
Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
William Lagesson -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Connor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Martin Jones
Scratched: Bobby McMann, Max Lajoie
Injured: Timothy Liljegren (lower body), John Klingberg (hip), Mark Giordano (broken finger), Ilya Samsonov (illness)
Status report
Ullmark will start after Swayman made 26 saves in a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. ... Woll will make his fourth straight start. ... Samsonov, a goalie, will not dress; Jones was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis Saturday and will dress as the backup... Reaves will play after being a healthy scratch in a 4-3 shootout win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.