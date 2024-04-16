Bruins play-by-play announcer Edwards to retire after this season

Has called games on NESN for 19 years; joins Blue Jackets’ Rimer in leaving game

Jack Edwards Bruins retiring

© Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Jack Edwards said he will retire as the TV play-by-play voice of the Boston Bruins after this season.

Known for phrases such as “tumbling muffin” and “high above the ice,” Edwards has been a broadcaster for the past 45 years and with the Bruins for the past 19.

“I grew up a Bruins fan, and who had more fun than us over the last two decades?” Edwards said Tuesday. “In collaboration with Bruins and NESN leadership, I recently decided that the time has come for me to finish my shift as the voice of the Boston Bruins. I am no longer able to attain the standards I set for myself, to honor the fans, the players, the Bruins organization and NESN with the best they all deserve.

“I retire from broadcasting not with a heavy heart, but gratefulness for a 19-year-long joyride. I owe my career, my own pursuit of happiness, to the love and support of my family. I thank every member of the Bruins and NESN for your loyalty, helping me to achieve and live out a lifetime goal, high above the ice.”

Edwards, who worked in local TV in Boston as well as with ABC and ESPN, will call Bruins games throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Bruins and NESN will conduct a nationwide search for the next play-by-play voice to join color commentator Andy Brickley for the 2024-25 season.

“I join the Bruins organization, NESN and hockey fans everywhere in congratulating Jack on an incredible career,” said Charlie Jacobs, CEO and alternate governor of the Bruins. “Jack’s voice has been the soundtrack for generations of Bruins fans that have experienced so many incredible moments. His presence has been felt around the globe and he will forever be a part of the Bruins legacy.”

Edwards isn’t the only longtime hockey voice retiring after this season.

Jeff Rimer, the TV play-by-play of the Columbus Blue Jackets, will call his last game Tuesday after 20 years with the team. He announced his retirement on Oct. 11. Rimer also was a play-by-play announcer for the Washington Capitals and Florida Panthers before arriving in Columbus for the 2004-05 season.

In addition to the NHL, Rimer covered the Canadian Football League, the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal and Major League Baseball as a pre- and postgame host for Montreal Expos and Baltimore Orioles broadcasts.

“As I close my career at the conclusion of this Blue Jackets season, I will have spent parts of six decades, 47 years on the NHL beat, and called well over 2,500 games in the league’s various broadcast booths across North America,” Rimer said when he announced his retirement. “It has been an honor, a pleasure and very special privilege to have each and every one of you beside me on my dream ride.

“I can’t thank you enough for watching and listening all these years! Go Jackets!”

