Bruins at Penguins projected lineups

BRUINS (35-22-5) at PENGUINS (31-17-14)

4:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Michael Eyssimont, Jordan Harris

Injured: None

Penguins projected lineup

Egor Chinakhov -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Tommy Novak -- Justin Brazeau

Ville Koivunen -- Ben Kindel -- Avery Hayes

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang

Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves, Kevin Hayes, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: Sidney Crosby (lower body), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body)

Suspended: Evgeni Malkin

Status report

Korpisalo could start after Swayman made 22 saves in a 3-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. ... Pittsburgh is expected to play a second straight game without forwards Crosby and Malkin. Crosby should miss a seventh straight game; Malkin will serve the second of a five-game suspension for a slash to the head of Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on Thursday. ... Silovs will likely start after Skinner made 12 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.