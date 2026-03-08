Bruins at Penguins projected lineups

BRUINS (35-22-5) at PENGUINS (31-17-14)
4:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Michael Eyssimont, Jordan Harris
Injured: None
Penguins projected lineup
Egor Chinakhov -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Mantha -- Tommy Novak -- Justin Brazeau
Ville Koivunen -- Ben Kindel -- Avery Hayes
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang
Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton
Arturs Silovs
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves, Kevin Hayes, Elmer Soderblom
Injured: Sidney Crosby (lower body), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body)
Suspended: Evgeni Malkin
Status report
Korpisalo could start after Swayman made 22 saves in a 3-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. ... Pittsburgh is expected to play a second straight game without forwards Crosby and Malkin. Crosby should miss a seventh straight game; Malkin will serve the second of a five-game suspension for a slash to the head of Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on Thursday. ... Silovs will likely start after Skinner made 12 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.