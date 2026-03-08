Bruins at Penguins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BRUINS (35-22-5) at PENGUINS (31-17-14) 

4:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup  

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson

Alex Steeves -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei  

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke  

Joonas Korpisalo  

Jeremy Swayman  

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Michael Eyssimont, Jordan Harris

Injured: None 

Penguins projected lineup  

Egor Chinakhov -- Rickard Rakell -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha -- Tommy Novak -- Justin Brazeau  

Ville Koivunen -- Ben Kindel -- Avery Hayes

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kris Letang

Ryan Shea -- Connor Clifton

Arturs Silovs  

Stuart Skinner  

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov, Ryan Graves, Kevin Hayes, Elmer Soderblom

Injured: Sidney Crosby (lower body), Jack St. Ivany (hand surgery), Caleb Jones (lower body) 

Suspended: Evgeni Malkin

Status report 

Korpisalo could start after Swayman made 22 saves in a 3-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. ... Pittsburgh is expected to play a second straight game without forwards Crosby and Malkin. Crosby should miss a seventh straight game; Malkin will serve the second of a five-game suspension for a slash to the head of Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin on Thursday. ... Silovs will likely start after Skinner made 12 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

