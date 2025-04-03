Bruins at Canadiens projected lineups
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Cole Koepke -- Elias Lindholm -- Fabian Lysell
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri
Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Patrick Brown
Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju
Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke
Mason Lohrei -- Ian Mitchell
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Callahan, Jeffrey Viel
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Emil Heineman -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier
Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson
Jayden Struble -- David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Oliver Kapanen, Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj
Injured: None
Status report
Lysell will return after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. … The Canadiens will dress the same lineup for a third straight game. ... Kapanen took part in the optional morning skate but will not play; the forward joined Montreal after his season with Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League ended.