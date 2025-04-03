Bruins at Canadiens projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (30-36-9) at CANADIENS (35-30-9)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Cole Koepke -- Elias Lindholm -- Fabian Lysell

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Vinni Lettieri

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Patrick Brown

Nikita Zadorov -- Henri Jokiharju

Parker Wotherspoon -- Andrew Peeke

Mason Lohrei -- Ian Mitchell

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Callahan, Jeffrey Viel

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder), Hampus Lindholm (knee), Mark Kastelic (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Emil Heineman -- Alex Newhook -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Alexandre Carrier

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Oliver Kapanen, Joshua Roy, Arber Xhekaj

Injured: None

Status report

Lysell will return after being a healthy scratch for a 4-3 loss to the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. … The Canadiens will dress the same lineup for a third straight game. ... Kapanen took part in the optional morning skate but will not play; the forward joined Montreal after his season with Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League ended.

