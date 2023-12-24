Kaprizov scores in 3rd straight game, Wild hand Bruins 4th loss in row

Kaprizov scored in overtime in the Wild’s previous two games, including their 4-3 win at Boston on Tuesday. He has seven points (four goals, three assists) during a four-game point streak.

Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist, and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota (15-13-4) which has won six of seven. Marc-Andre Fleury made 19 saves.

David Pastrnak scored his 20th goal of the season, and Linus Ullmark made 32 saves for Boston (19-7-7) which has lost four straight (0-2-2) and six of seven (2-3-2), including a 5-1 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Fleury denied a Morgan Geekie breakaway with a glove save at 1:44 of the first period, but Pastrnak scored on the power play with a one-timer from left face-off dot at 2:37 to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

Eriksson Ek tied it 1-1 on a power play at 5:57 of the second period, scoring on a rebound at the goalmouth.

Kaprizov put the Wild in front 2-1 at 7:22 after Alex Goligoski found him cutting through the slot.

Minnesota outshot Boston 19-6 in the second.

Foligno increased the lead to 3-1 at 3:10 of the third period with a backdoor redirect off a Pat Maroon pass.

Geekie scored at 13:53 with a one-timer off a Danton Heinen pass for the 3-2 final.