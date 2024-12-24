Bruins' gutsy win against Capitals shows ‘buy-in’ under Sacco 

BOSTON -- Ten seconds into the third period, the Boston Bruins were down two forwards. David Pastrnak hadn’t come back out for the third, because of an upper-body injury. Oliver Wahlstrom had been assessed a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct.

The game against the Washington Capitals, who came in one point behind the Winnipeg Jets and New Jersey Devils for the best record in the NHL, was tied.

This was where the Bruins, who had struggled mightily in third periods this season, might have crumbled. It would have been easy to do so – give up a goal on the penalty kill and then take chances trying to come back, give up another, lose.

But they didn’t. In fact, they didn’t allow a single shot on goal in the power play.

Asked what they did well, Elias Lindholm said, “Honestly, I think, everything.”

It would be the difference. Eventually, they would score three straight in the third, one each by the suddenly on-fire line of Lindholm, Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle, as they defeated the Capitals 4-1 in the final game before the holiday break.

“It was right up there,” interim head coach Joe Sacco said of where the game ranked among gut-checks for the team this season. “I think that when you go down two forwards like we did in the third period, the five-minute kill in the third period, there was some adversity that we faced there. Certainly says a lot about the team tonight and their effort and their determination.”

While the Bruins remain a work in progress, they are far from the team that flitted from mediocre to bad at the start of the season, far from the team that lost four out of five games back in November, forcing general manager Don Sweeney’s hand.

Since the coaching change on Nov. 19, the Bruins are 11-4-1 after an 8-9-3 start that cost coach Jim Montgomery his job. Which is not to say that the Bruins have been great. But they have been a good deal better than the lackluster group that was foundering and floundering before the jolt of a coaching change.

They have earned nine of 10 points in their past five games, the sole blemish an overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers. Marchand now has a 10-game point streak in which he’s scored 13 points (seven goals, six assists), the third time in his career he’s reached double digits.

But it wasn’t all good. Pastrnak, after all, did not come out for the third. There was no update on his status after the game.

Perhaps Sacco’s best move of late has been to put Coyle with Marchand and Lindholm. Though they haven’t been together long, the line has found comfort and chemistry. They’ve also found the scoresheet. In addition to Marchand’s three points (one goal, two assists) on Monday, Coyle had a goal and an assist, and Lindholm scored.