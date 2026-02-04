Bruins at Panthers projected lineups

BRUINS (32-20-4) at PANTHERS (28-24-3)
7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Fraser Minten -- Viktor Arvidsson
Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic
Michael Eyssimont -- Sean Kuraly -- Alex Steeves
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris
Injured: Elias Lindholm (upper body), Pavel Zacha (upper body)
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Sandis Vilmanis -- Evan Rodrigues -- A.J. Greer
Luke Kunin -- Cole Schwindt -- Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis
Tobias Bjornfot -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist
Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)
Status report
Forwards Lindholm and Zacha did not travel with the Bruins and each is day to day; Lindholm will miss his third straight game and Zacha his second. ... Marchand will miss his third consecutive game; the forward has skated with the Panthers the past two days and could return at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, prior to the Olympic break. … Lundell is expected to return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Bennett will play after the forward left following the first period of a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.