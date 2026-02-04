Bruins at Panthers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

BRUINS (32-20-4) at PANTHERS (28-24-3)

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Fraser Minten -- Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic

Michael Eyssimont -- Sean Kuraly -- Alex Steeves

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Henri Jokiharju, Jordan Harris

Injured: Elias Lindholm (upper body), Pavel Zacha (upper body)

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Sandis Vilmanis -- Evan Rodrigues -- A.J. Greer

Luke Kunin -- Cole Schwindt -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Uvis Balinskis

Tobias Bjornfot -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Jesper Boqvist

Injured: Brad Marchand (lower body), Seth Jones (upper body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder)

Status report

Forwards Lindholm and Zacha did not travel with the Bruins and each is day to day; Lindholm will miss his third straight game and Zacha his second. ... Marchand will miss his third consecutive game; the forward has skated with the Panthers the past two days and could return at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, prior to the Olympic break. … Lundell is expected to return after missing three games with an upper-body injury. … Bennett will play after the forward left following the first period of a 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday.

