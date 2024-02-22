McAvoy, Bruins recover after blowing 3-goal lead, defeat Oilers in OT

McAvoy scored after Zach Hyman tied it 5-5 at 13:23 of the third period for the Oilers, who trailed 4-1 in the second period.

David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk each had a goal and an assist, and Mason Lohrei had three assists for the Bruins (34-12-11), who opened a four-game road trip with their second win in a row. Jeremy Swayman made 39 saves.

Warren Foegele scored twice, and Connor McDavid and Cody Ceci each had two assists for the Oilers (33-18-2), who had won two in a row and nine straight at home. Stuart Skinner made 29 saves.

Foegele moved up to Edmonton’s top line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins out because of illness.

McDavid, who has 14 assists in his past five games and an NHL-leading 64 on the season, extended his home point streak to 20 games (12 goals, 36 assists). He became the sixth player in NHL history to earn multiple 20-game home point streaks.

Morgan Geekie gave Boston a 1-0 lead at 2:34 of the first period on the power play with a wrist shot from the blue line that beat Skinner high glove side.

Foegele tied it 1-1 at 11:40, deking his way into the crease and sliding it through the pads of Swayman after McDavid poked the puck away from Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort.

Brad Marchand gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead 25 seconds into the second period after skating in from the blue line and firing a wrist shot from the left face-off dot that beat Skinner stick side.

Trent Frederic extended it to 3-1 at 4:40, redirecting a soft forward pass from Jesper Boqvist and banking it in off the far post.

DeBrusk pushed it to 4-1 at 13:57 when he backhanded in a short rebound off a wrist shot by Pastrnak from the blue line.

Foegele cut it to 4-2 at 15:27 after backhanding in a centering pass by Hyman at 15:26 to make it 4-2.

Mattias Janmark made it 4-3 at 6:14 of the third period, tapping in a rebound after a slap shot from the point by Ceci trickled through the legs behind Swayman.

Corey Perry tied it 4-4 at 7:24 on a rebound off a point shot by Darnell Nurse.

Pastrnak responded to give Boston a 5-4 lead at 12:41, picking up a failed clearing attempt by Oilers forward Evander Kane, walking it in from the blue line and shooting past Skinner’s glove.

Hyman tied it 5-5 42 seconds later on a rebound off a point shot by Mattias Ekholm.