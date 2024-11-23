Bruins at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (9-9-3) at RED WINGS (8-9-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau

Tyler Johnson -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Tyler Motte -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson – Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Joe Veleno, Albert Johansson

Injured: None

Status report

The Bruins recalled McLaughlin and sent forward Georgii Merkulov to Providence of the American Hockey League. … Holl will re-enter the lineup for the Red Wings, replacing Johansson, a defenseman.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Nurse expected to return for Oilers against Rangers

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Matthews skates, could return for Maple Leafs next week

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

CHL notebook: Capitals being patient with 2nd-round pick Cristall

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 23

Kulich scores in OT to lift Sabres past Ducks

NHL On Tap: Senators seek to end 4-game skid against Canucks

Thornton, Marleau linked forever in Sharks history

Connor helps Jets defeat slumping Penguins

Maple Leafs visit Hospital for Sick Children, decorate mini sticks

Eberle out at least 3 months for Kraken after pelvis surgery

NHL Buzz: Knies won't play for Maple Leafs on Sunday

Numbers at quarter mark of 2024-25 NHL season 

Bedard hopes to get out of ‘frustrating’ stretch for Blackhawks

Larger-than-life Thornton set to have No. 19 retired by Sharks

NHL EDGE stats: Calder Trophy contenders at one-quarter mark