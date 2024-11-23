Bruins at Red Wings projected lineups

BRUINS (9-9-3) at RED WINGS (8-9-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau
Tyler Johnson -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic
John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke
Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer
Tyler Motte -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson – Justin Holl
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Joe Veleno, Albert Johansson
Injured: None
Status report
The Bruins recalled McLaughlin and sent forward Georgii Merkulov to Providence of the American Hockey League. … Holl will re-enter the lineup for the Red Wings, replacing Johansson, a defenseman.