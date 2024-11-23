Bruins at Red Wings projected lineups

BRUINS (9-9-3) at RED WINGS (8-9-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNDETX, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Elias Lindholm -- Justin Brazeau

Tyler Johnson -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic -- Cole Koepke

Mason Lohrei -- Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- Marco Kasper -- Alex DeBrincat

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Christian Fischer

Tyler Motte -- J.T. Compher -- Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson – Justin Holl

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Scratched: Joe Veleno, Albert Johansson

Injured: None

Status report

The Bruins recalled McLaughlin and sent forward Georgii Merkulov to Providence of the American Hockey League. … Holl will re-enter the lineup for the Red Wings, replacing Johansson, a defenseman.